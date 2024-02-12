Kate Middleton has left her home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor for a change of scenery as she recovers from abdominal surgery, according to journalist Richard Eden.

The royal correspondent for the Daily Mail claimed that the Princess of Wales has left home for Sandringham, where she joined her husband, Prince William, for their children's half-term break from school. Their children, Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight and Prince Louis, five, all go to Lambrook school, which is a 15-minute drive away from their home, in Berkshire.

Eden said the family left for a holiday at their Sandringham estate in Norfolk on Thursday, Feb. 8. He cited an unnamed friend of Kate Middleton, who said she is "recovering well".

"She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William," Eden cited the source.

However, there are no photos to confirm the friend's claim. The Princess of Wales has not been photographed since she left The London Clinic on Jan. 29. She had her "planned abdominal surgery" on Jan. 16.

Likewise, her last public appearance prior to her operation was at the annual Christmas Walk at Sandringham. Kensington Palace has also not shared any more updates on her condition. The last update came on Jan. 29 with the palace announcing that the princess is "making good progress" and that she will convalesce at Adelaide Cottage. She also sent her gratitude to the well-wishes she received from the public.

A statement from Kensington Palace pic.twitter.com/DW6BOHuuRJ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 29, 2024

Kate Middleton is not expected to return to her royal duties until after Easter. The palace said it will only provide further updates on her progress "when there is significant new information to share".

The Princess of Wales had wished for her "personal medical information to remain private" to "maintain as much normality for her children". This has been the case, so far, with very few details shared about her recovery.

But the secrecy has only led people to speculate about her condition, with people wondering why she had to undergo abdominal surgery in the first place, even though the palace has since assured that her condition is not cancer-related.

Likewise, Prince William only briefly talked about his wife's condition during his speech at London's Air Ambulance Charity dinner on Feb. 7, 2024. He thanked the public for their messages of support and well-wishes to the princess and to King Charles III. He also shared during an investiture ceremony he hosted earlier in the day that Kate Middleton "had two Filipino nurses looking after her and they were amazing and kind".