A jewellery brand has named a pair of earrings after Kate Middleton as a show of gratitude for her help in raising funds for a mental health charity.

Jewellery brand EarSass launched the earrings, called "The Catherine", with a 14k gold-plated or silver hoop adorned with delicate blush pink glass beads and a 925 Sterling silver post. The brand named the earrings after the Princess of Wales as a sweet tribute after she wore their "Issy Star" design to last year's World Mental Health Awareness Day. In doing so, she helped raised funds for Brave Mind.

Taking to X, the brand wrote: "We are so exited to bring you the CATHERINE earrings . We have named and dedicated these earrings to the Princess of Wales for all her incredible support with our beautiful 'Issy Star' earrings. We thought it only appropriate to name this beautiful pair of earrings after her."

The pair was an instant hit and it sold out in just under two hours. EarSass assured that it will be back for pre-order.

We have now added both colours of the Catherine earrings back on our website on a pre order basis with a 4 week estimated delivery time from ordering.

The brand also shared more context about "The Catherine" design on its website, writing: "We wanted to honour HRH Princess Catherine with her very own pair of EARSASS. We are so grateful for how she has helped us to raise thousands for BRAVEMIND ( Our chosen charity www.bravemind.co.uk) through wearing our ISSY STAR earrings and we will be eternally grateful."

EarSass continued: "She is not only the future Queen but also a devoted mother and fashion icon. These small glass beaded hoops are unique, beautifully elegant and timeless - just like the Princess. These earrings would make the perfect gift for any devoted mother, wife, sister, best friend or absolutely anyone special in your life."

Meet Sophie! The fab woman behind the Co @EARSASSSOPHIE who created the Issy Star earrings in memory or my friend’s beautiful daughter, taken too soon. Kate Middleton wore them yesterday on #WorldMentalHealthDay ❤️ please watch, spread the word & buy some earrings - #bravemind⭐️ pic.twitter.com/eRiddSN7NY — Charlotte Eaton (@charlotteeaton_) October 11, 2023

Kate Middleton received the "Issy Star" earrings as a gift from Maidenhead Rugby Club coach Sarah Renton, whose daughter Issy Phipps died by suicide in 2023. Renton met the princess during her visit to the rugby club in June 2023.

EarSass was founded by Sophie McGown in 2020 as a lockdown project. She names all her earring designs after influential and inspirational women in her life. Her tribute to the Princess of Wales comes at an opportune time as the royal recovers from abdominal surgery.

"The Catherine" earrings is a sweet honour that is sure to uplift her spirit as she remains at home in Adelaide Cottage resting. Kate Middleton had her abdominal surgery on Jan. 16 and is not expected to return to her royal duties until after Easter.