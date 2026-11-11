'What worries me is the growing anxiety among children and young people,' the Princess of Wales has said, highlighting the extent to which younger generations are connected to technology. Kate made the comments in a rare interview with author Robert Macfarlane for a special edition of Country Life, published on Wednesday, 11 November 2026.

The issue was guest-edited by her husband, Prince William, the Prince of Wales. The King, Queen Camilla and Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, have also guest-edited the weekly magazine. The interview covered Kate's childhood, nature, her early-years work and her cancer recovery.

Macfarlane asked why nature mattered to children. Kate said youngsters had an innate relationship with the natural world and could explore their feelings outdoors. She then spoke about her concern over anxiety among children and young people's online lives.

'It's a generation that's more online and connected to tech than ever before,' she said. She added that belonging, connection and emotional security were important for children in an increasingly digital world.

The full interview, published by Country Life on 11 November, expands on her point. Kate said nature could help children develop those qualities while encouraging curiosity and creativity. She cited collecting leaves, building with sticks and climbing trees as ways children learn.

Kate Middleton on Children Growing Up Online

Kate's comments form part of her public work on early childhood development. She founded the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021, when she was still Duchess of Cambridge. She said nature gives children an environment in which relationships can develop.

Her comments echo William's remarks about technology at home. During an interview with actor Eugene Levy for Apple TV+'s The Reluctant Traveler in October 2025, William said: 'None of our children have any phones, which we're very strict about.'

Kate said she tries to give Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis room to explore. She recalled playing in streams and picking blackberries as a child, and said she wanted her children to enjoy similar freedom.

Kate Middleton Reflects on Cancer Recovery and Nature

The interview also touched on Kate's cancer recovery. She said nature had helped her feel connected to her mind, body and spirit. She described it as a sanctuary because it did not demand anything or expect her to perform.

'I was told in hospital that my recovery would not be linear,' she said. 'There will be good days and bad days, that it will take time.' She compared recovery to nature, where periods of rest, reflection and renewal matter as much as growth.

Kate said trusted people and peaceful places could help during difficult times. Nature, she added, reminded her that people were not alone and remained interconnected with something larger than themselves.

Macfarlane said he found hope in communities protecting rivers. Kate agreed, urging people to connect and give back. She praised Mind Over Mountains, a charity combining nature walks, mindfulness and support from wellbeing coaches and counsellors.

Calling nature a quiet teacher, she said it could help children build relationships, confidence and a sense of belonging. Those themes underpin her wider early-years work.