Political appointees at the US Justice Department are hunting for jobs outside government after Republicans lost control of Congress in the 3 November midterms. Current and former officials told Bloomberg Law that appointees fear their ties to the Trump administration will damage their careers.

Some worry their reputations and earning power will suffer unless they distance themselves from the administration. One former department leader now in the private sector said about five appointees had texted him recently for career advice, and other veterans reported the same.

The unease grew after President Donald Trump announced on 6 November that Stephen Miller, a key architect of his immigration policies, would replace Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff.

Several appointees were already frustrated by Miller's directives. Current and former officials said his demands on day-to-day operations have some, even those sharing his goals, considering an exit.

Who Has Left and Why

Harmeet Dhillon, who ran the Civil Rights Division, resigned on 5 November. She said in August she planned to return to her California law firm.

John Eisenberg, head of the National Security Division, and Jason Reding Quiñones, the US attorney for the Southern District of Florida, followed a day later. Eisenberg was forced out over his performance, reports said, though no reason was given publicly. Quiñones's office led a stalled 'grand conspiracy' investigation of Trump's adversaries that frustrated department leaders.

On 9 November, Attorney General Todd Blanche accepted the resignation of Brett Shumate, head of the Civil Division, the unit defending administration policies in court. Shumate left voluntarily, as did legislative affairs chief Patrick Davis, who quit in October, anticipating congressional scrutiny.

The same day, senior official Aakash Singh told US attorneys to consider resigning if they were not ready for a fight, warning that more would be pushed out, three people briefed on the call said.

Bar Licences and Liability Insurance

Officials describe two camps. Younger, MAGA-aligned lawyers are preparing to fight Democratic oversight, and some want acting leadership roles. Traditional conservatives eyeing big law firms or corporate jobs are inclined to leave, some prompted by their bosses' exits.

'There are people who realized things have fundamentally changed in the country, and if that's the direction the president wants to go, they're not as aligned anymore,' said another former Trump DOJ official who has spoken to appointees. That was partly because 'that's not the direction America is going' and 'also because they need to work,' the official added.

Democrats are expected to begin investigations and subpoenas in January. Rep. Robert Garcia, the likely next House Oversight chairman, has said Miller 'should lawyer up'. Former officials also said appointees fear their orders to career staff could prompt whistleblower complaints to Democrats. Some acknowledge their bar licences could be at risk, and at least a few are considering professional liability insurance, a senior administration official said.

'If I'm a US attorney or if I'm in DC and I think I might be investigated,' one current official said, they would be 'getting the hell away from this.'

Spokesperson Kiersten Pels called the reporting 'click-bait', adding, 'The resounding truth is that the vast majority of political appointees at the Department are proud to work here.'