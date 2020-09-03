Anmer Hall, Prince William and Kate Middleton's country home in Norfolk where they used to spend holidays with their three children, became more of a permanent residence for them as they spent several months here since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March. However, the family-of-five will soon be moving back to their official residence in London.

According to a report in Hello! magazine, Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with their children Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, will soon be moving back to their house -- Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace.

Though the date of the move has not been confirmed yet, it is inevitable as Kate and William's eldest children George and Charlotte have to resume their studies at Thomas's Battersea school which is reopening with the new term beginning on Monday, Sept. 7. The sibling-duo has been attending online classes and being home-schooled by their parents amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The shifting will take place soon after the Cambridges' return from Scotland where they are enjoying a vacation with Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the British royal family at the sprawling Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire. Apart from Apartment 1A and Anmer Hall, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge have another residence at the Balmoral estate, named Tam-Na-Ghar. The three-bedroom cottage was a gift to William from his great-grandmother, the Queen Mother, shortly before her death in 2002.

The residence is located close to Birkhall, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's residence on the estate where they isolated amid the coronavirus pandemic. Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall isolated in separate parts of the Scottish home when the heir apparent was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March.

The news about the Cambridges' relocation comes days after a report that the queen will not be returning to Buckingham Palace as she usually did after the annual summer holiday at the Scottish retreat.

It has been months since the British monarch temporarily moved out of Buckingham Palace. The 94-year-old along with her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, had moved to Windsor Castle in March following the outbreak of novel coronavirus. After isolating at the palace for several months, the monarch couple took off to Balmoral for their annual holiday last month.

According to the Sunday Times, the queen who typically returns to Buckingham Palace in autumn after enjoying her annual summer break at Balmoral will not be doing so this year because of the global pandemic. Instead, she will return to Windsor Castle, which is where she will stay for the foreseeable future until it's deemed safe to return.

The mother-of-four might commute to London for royal engagements, but it was previously announced that it may be several months before she steps out of isolation as she falls in a high-risk group for the COVID-19 illness at the age of 94.