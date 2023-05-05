Kate Middleton is getting the jitters ahead of King Charles III's coronation on May 6. She admitted during a walkabout in London that she is anxious but her children could not be more excited.

The Princess of Wales joined her husband Prince William in greeting the well-wishers that have gathered outside Dog & Duck Pub in Soho and one excited royal follower got the chance to speak with her about the upcoming ceremony.

Mandy Leifheit of Seattle, Washington asked "if the kids were excited about the coronation" to which the mum-of-three replied, "They're very excited. They had their rehearsal yesterday so they knew what they'd expect."

She told People, "She said she's more nervous than the kids are since it's such a big event for the kids to be part of. She said Louis will be there and that he'll remember it."

Speaking about her encounter with Kate Middleton, Leifheit, who even snagged a selfie with the royal, called it "a dream." She praised the princess saying, "She's so real and so natural — and this would be overwhelming but it's not and she's here."

The Princess of Wales stood out in the crowd in her bright red coat by Eponine London, which according to the 48-year-old advertising sales professional, reminded her of Queen Elizabeth II.

"I saw her walk up in the red coat, and I thought it's kind of like the [late] Queen in bright colors so people can spot her — and I almost teared up," she said.

Leifheit added that she told the royal that she came all the way from Seattle and she replied, "People have come a long way." The royal fan added, "She was so gracious. The fact they're in London doing a walkabout is a dream come true. I love that they came to a pub. It's real. This is where everyone's going to be afterward so it's perfect."

Another well-wisher, Carol Holcomb from Denver, Colorado, also told the publication that she "was just dumbfounded seeing a future queen" in real life. She said of the Princess of Wales, "She was so poised and she handles it all so well. That's the most exciting thing that will happen this trip."

Going underground 🚇💜 pic.twitter.com/9V5x8JZU2P — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 4, 2023

Kate Middleton does not have a role to play in King Charles III's coronation but Prince William and their eldest child Prince George have. Being the heir to the throne, the Prince of Wales will swear his loyalty to the new monarch in the ceremony called "The Homage of the Royal Blood." He will also assist both Baroness Merron and the bishops in placing the robes on his father.

Meanwhile, Prince George will be one of the Pages of Honour, who will accompany His Majesty during the procession. They will ensure that the monarch's robes do not get dragged on the floor during the walk. Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte do not have any part to play in the coronation service but they will reportedly sit among the congregation with their mother.

King Charles III will be crowned alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla in London's Westminster Abbey. The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will officiate the ceremony which will be attended by 2,200 guests that include royal family members, heads of state, and other invited guests. Prince Harry will attend the coronation by himself while Meghan Markle remains in California with their children.

A coronation concert celebrating King Charles III and Queen Camilla will take place on the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 7. Among the performers include Lionel Richie, who is also a guest at the coronation ceremony, Katy Perry, Take That, and Andrea Bocelli, to name a few.