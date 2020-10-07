For her latest engagement, Kate Middleton made a surprise visit to the University of Derby. The Duchess of Cambridge spent time with the students learning how they are coping with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Hello, the mother-of-three met with first-year students, sports societies and nursing students at the university. This engagement comes days ahead of World Mental Health Day on Saturday, Oct. 10. Their conversations revolved around how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the students university life and what are the measures taken by their university to support their mental health and well being.

The students responded that they are receiving "so much support" from their educational institute. As per the report, they are holding meeting such as peer mentoring whereby nursing students are "buddied" up with fellow students for support during important times such as clinical placements.

During the visit, the duchess also visited Rosie Tressler, CEO of Student Minds, a student mental health charity. They are committed to providing support during coronavirus pandemic through Student Space, a programme that helps students to find the support that is available locally at their university. This is in addition to the online resources and support through messages and phone calls.

The duchess chose sported a casual look for her visit. She wore a beige check coat and a cashmere crew neck sweater by Massimo Dutti and paired it with sleek black trousers. She accessorised her look with Gianvito Rossi black suede pumps and a three-layered personalised necklace. Also, she donned a floral face mask.

The royal mother concluded her trip by visiting the university's sports centre and enjoyed a game by women footballer's at the university's 4G pitch. "Is it really weird not being in lectures?" the duchess asked the students and said, "you're doing very well."

Highlights of Kate's engagement were shared on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official Instagram account.

"Ahead of #WorldMentalHealthDay this Saturday, The Duchess of Cambridge visited students at @DerbyUni to hear how initiatives including peer mentoring are supporting students' mental health during the pandemic," reads the caption on the photos from Kate's visit to the University of Derby.