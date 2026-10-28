Keanu Reeves is set to lead Netflix's upcoming action thriller Maelstrom, replacing Alan Ritchson, who exited the project for undisclosed reasons. The casting change was reported on 26 October 2026, with John Wick and The Matrix star Reeves joining director Jaume Collet-Serra for the long-developing production.

Ritchson's departure has prompted questions about why the casting changed, particularly given his recent separation from his wife, Catherine Ritchson. However, no verified evidence connects the actor's personal circumstances to his exit from the film, and neither Netflix nor Ritchson has publicly confirmed a reason for the change.

Why Did Alan Ritchson Leave 'Maelstrom'?

Ritchson's departure from Maelstrom has left questions about why the Netflix production changed its leading actor before filming.

According to reports, Reeves is attached to star in the project, which will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, known for action thrillers including Carry-On and Non-Stop. The report described Ritchson's reasons for leaving as undisclosed.

The decision to leave the project comes around six weeks after Ritchson and his wife Catherine announced their separation. The couple, who had been married for 20 years, confirmed their decision in a joint Instagram post. The Reacher star had filed for divorce in 2025 but reconciled with Catherine earlier this year in an effort to work on their marriage.

Although the casting change follows the announcement of Ritchson's separation, no evidence has established a connection between the two events. Scheduling conflicts, creative decisions and other professional considerations can affect casting, but none has been confirmed as the reason in this case.

For now, the circumstances surrounding Ritchson's departure remain unclear.

What Is 'Maelstrom' About?

The film has a long history in Hollywood, with its original screenplay dating back to 1993. The project was initially developed as an action vehicle at Warner Bros. before eventually being revived for Netflix.

Written originally by the late Gregory Fitzpatrick, the screenplay has since received revisions from Mark Bianculli, whose credits include How to Rob a Bank.

The story follows a US Federal Marshal assigned to protect the fiancée of an arms dealer who is preparing to testify against him. The situation becomes increasingly dangerous when a hurricane cuts off communication with the outside world and prevents reinforcements from reaching them.

Trapped together, the marshal and the witness must survive both the extreme weather and the armed men sent to silence her.

The premise has been likened to Die Hard set during a hurricane, combining a confined setting with a race against time. Reeves' experience in action franchises such as John Wick makes the project a notable addition to his upcoming film slate.

Keanu Reeves Replaces Ritchson in Netflix Thriller

Reeves' casting marks a significant change for the production, which had previously been linked to Ritchson, best known for playing Jack Reacher in the Prime Video series. The Matrix and John Wick actor will work with Collet-Serra on a project that combines a survival story with a high-stakes action narrative.

Collet-Serra's experience directing suspense-driven films could suit the story's hurricane setting, where the central characters are isolated from outside help while facing a determined enemy.

Netflix has not yet announced a release date for Maelstrom, and further casting and production details remain limited. The next major update will likely concern production plans, additional casting announcements or a release window.