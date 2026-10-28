Jack Lowden has emerged as a favourite among James Bond fans in a new poll, adding to the growing excitement surrounding the search for Daniel Craig's successor. The result comes as reports suggest the casting process for the next 007 is entering its final stages, with several actors reportedly preparing for screen tests.

The Slow Horses star is among the names linked to the iconic British spy, alongside actors Callum Turner and Josh O'Connor. While the poll highlights Lowden's popularity with fans, Amazon MGM Studios has yet to announce who will inherit the role.

Why Are James Bond Fans Backing Jack Lowden?

Lowden has attracted attention for his performance as River Cartwright in the acclaimed spy drama Slow Horses, in which he stars alongside Gary Oldman. His portrayal of an intelligence officer navigating dangerous assignments, office politics and high-stakes conspiracies has demonstrated his ability to handle the suspense and action associated with the Bond franchise.

The Scottish actor has also appeared in films including Dunkirk and Mary Queen of Scots, showcasing his versatility across historical drama, action and espionage. For fans who want a fresh interpretation of 007, Lowden offers a combination of experience in spy-related storytelling and a growing profile in British television and cinema.

In a poll conducted by Screen Rant asking readers who they want to see as the new James Bond, Lowden received the majority of the votes, with 47.7%. Turner was a distant second at 13.4%, while O'Connor came last in the poll with 7.5%. However, a fan vote does not necessarily indicate the preferences of the filmmakers or casting team.

Final James Bond Auditions Reportedly Under Way

Interest in Lowden's potential casting has intensified following reports that the search for Craig's replacement has reached a crucial stage. According to reports published by entertainment outlets in October 2026, Lowden, Turner and O'Connor are among the actors who have reportedly received offers to screen-test for the role.

An additional contender has also been reported, although that actor's identity has not been publicly established. The reported auditions are expected to assess several aspects of the candidates' suitability for the demanding role, including their ability to perform stunts, their screen presence and their delivery of dialogue.

However, Amazon MGM Studios has not officially confirmed the reported shortlist or announced a casting decision. The identities of the finalists and the precise timing of the announcement should therefore be treated as reported information rather than confirmed studio statements.

Who Are Jack Lowden's Main Rivals?

Turner has also attracted considerable attention during the search for the next Bond. The actor, known for Masters of the Air and the Fantastic Beasts films, brings a different screen presence to the competition.

O'Connor is another reported contender. He received widespread recognition for portraying Prince Charles in The Crown and has subsequently appeared in films including Challengers and The Brutalist.

Each actor could bring a distinct interpretation to the character. Lowden's experience in espionage drama may appeal to viewers seeking a grounded, contemporary Bond, while Turner and O'Connor offer their own combinations of action experience, dramatic range and screen charisma.

Nevertheless, the reported candidates remain contenders rather than confirmed selections. The final decision rests with the franchise's creative and production teams.

Who Will Play James Bond Next?

The next Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, the filmmaker behind Dune and Blade Runner 2049. Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders, is writing the screenplay, with producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman attached to the project.

The film will follow Craig's final appearance as 007 in No Time to Die, released in 2021. Since then, speculation about the next actor has generated considerable discussion among fans, with numerous performers linked to the role.

Lowden's popularity in the fan poll gives his supporters another reason to campaign for him, but it does not establish that he is the studio's preferred candidate.

For now, the race remains open. Whether Lowden's fan support translates into the coveted role will depend on the casting process, not the results of an online poll. Until Amazon MGM Studios makes an official announcement, Bond fans will have to wait to discover who will next order a martini and take on the world's most famous fictional secret agent.