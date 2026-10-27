With its unusual premise, romantic storyline and Alexander Skarsgård's extraordinary transformation into a man made entirely of wicker, 'Wicker' has become one of 2026's most talked‑about films. Yet rather than springing from a studio brainstorm or bestselling novel, the fantasy rom‑com can be traced back to a 14‑page short story written after a family camping holiday in Cornwall.

So is 'Wicker' based on a book, or did its quietly strange tale begin somewhere else entirely?

The answer lies in a short story by British author Ursula Wills‑Jones. Titled 'The Wicker Husband', the literary fable inspired the film starring Skarsgård, Olivia Colman and Peter Dinklage. What makes its journey particularly notable is that the original idea emerged from an ordinary camping holiday rather than a conventional Hollywood pitch.

Is 'Wicker' Based on a Book?

Although 'Wicker' is not a straightforward adaptation of a full-length novel, it is based on Wills-Jones's short story *The Wicker Husband*.

The original story follows an ostracised fisherwoman who, tired of being rejected by her community, commissions a local basket-maker to create a husband for her from wicker. The unusual premise explores loneliness, social expectations and the desire to find companionship in a community that judges people who do not conform.

The bed is broken.

October 23 pic.twitter.com/wqe2qd3Lwt — Wicker Movie (@wickermovie) September 9, 2026

Wills-Jones reportedly wrote the 14-page story in 2006 after returning from a holiday in Cornwall. She initially published it on the short-story website 'East of the Web', where it attracted readers and eventually found its way into other creative projects.

The story subsequently inspired a stage musical created by actor Rhys Jennings and Olivier Award-winning composer Darren Clark. The production opened at the Watermill Theatre in Newbury in March 2020, but closed after only four performances because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its journey to the big screen began when producer Justin Lothrop approached Wills-Jones about acquiring the film rights in 2021.

From Cornish Campsite to Cinema Screen

The inspiration for 'The Wicker Husband' came from an unexpected source: a collection of wicker sculptures beside an old watermill. During her Cornwall holiday, Wills-Jones visited Melinsey Mill, where a basket-maker had created an art trail around a pond. The sculptures included a stag, a giant spider and a wicker man fishing.

The unusual creations prompted the author to wonder why anyone would want a man made of wicker. That question immediately sparked the idea for her story. Wills-Jones could hardly have predicted that the brief literary fable would eventually become a feature film featuring internationally recognised actors.

In an interview, she described the finished movie as unique and said she believed audiences would respond enthusiastically to its unusual approach.

Bringing a Wicker Man to Life on Screen

The film expands on the original story, transforming its relatively brief premise into a fantasy romantic comedy that combines humour, romance and social commentary.

Colman plays the fisherwoman, a woman rejected by her village because she does not fit its expectations. Peter Dinklage portrays the basket-maker who creates her unusual companion, while Skarsgård plays the wicker husband himself.

Joint writer-directors Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson saw considerable potential in Wills-Jones's understated original story. They explained that its sparse writing contained clues about the tone and direction they wanted to explore.

Their adaptation develops the relationship between the fisherwoman and her wicker husband, adding more intimate and comedic elements while retaining the central premise.

The filmmakers also approached the story as more than a period fantasy. Their version explores marriage, sexuality, social expectations and the consequences of challenging established traditions.

Skarsgård's unusual appearance has become a major talking point. His elaborate costume was created by New Zealand-based Wētā Workshop, using practical effects and detailed sculptural work rather than relying entirely on computer-generated imagery.

Release Date and What To Expect

The film premiered at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival before attracting further attention during the London Film Festival. Its unusual premise and Skarsgård's distinctive costume have generated substantial online discussion, with audiences sharing jokes and memes inspired by the character.

Despite its provocative humour, the film also explores broader questions about acceptance, relationships and the social rules that determine who belongs.

'Wicker' is scheduled to open in UK cinemas on 30 October 2026. With its unusual origins, acclaimed cast and unconventional romance, the film offers a striking example of how a short story inspired by a simple holiday observation can develop into a major cinematic production.