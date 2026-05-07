Israel Defense Forces said it is investigating an Israeli soldier who was filmed and photographed smoking a cigarette and placing one in the mouth of a statue of the Virgin Mary in occupied southern Lebanon.

Israeli and Lebanese Officials Offer Condemnation

The IDF said Wednesday that they saw the 'incident gravely' and promised action against the soldier, according to The Times of Israel.

The head of Debel's congregation, Father Fadi Felfeli, told the BBC: 'Honestly, this issue really provoked us, especially after the apology regarding the cross.'

'It also shows that there are individuals within the [Israeli] army that lack ethics and values and are bigoted. This reflects a great deal of fanaticism,' he said.

Father Felfeli confirmed that the Virgin Mary statue was still intact and not broken, but he still called the action 'unethical.'

'They reflect extremism and intolerance that should not exist, especially toward a village that values peace and neutrality and is not involved in the war,' he said. 'The IDF respects freedom of religion and worship, as well as holy sites and religious symbols of all religions and communities,' the IDF said in a statement.

At least 2,715 people have been killed in Lebanon since start of the war on 2 March, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

The act was also condemned as 'disrespectful and outrageous behaviour' by the Catholic Church's representative in the Holy Land.

'We call on the Israeli government and the IDF to act and send a clear message that such behaviour is unacceptable, must not happen again, and that the case be handled with the utmost seriousness,' the Custodia Terrae Sanctae told Israel's Haaretz newspaper.

Israel's History of Desecration

The Times of Israel said that an initial inquiry found the photo was taken in the Christian-majority village of Debel a few weeks ago, though it was only put online on Wednesday.

'Israel's decision to discipline the soldiers involved in the Debel incident stands out given how rarely military investigations find fault with the conduct of its troops,' according to Al Jazzera.

And after the outcry over the destruction of the Jesus statue in Debel, a few weeks ago Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office issued a condemnation.

The two soldiers involved, in which one of them destroyed the statue with a sledgehammer and the other filmed; were removed from combat duty and sentenced to 30 days in prison.

Rise in Anti-Christian Behavior

In recent weeks there has been a rise in anti-christian activity in the region.

'Last month, another soldier was photographed damaging a statue of Jesus in the same village. According to Lebanese media, Israeli troops have also bulldozed solar panels in Debel that supply the electricity needed for the town's water system, and destroyed homes, roads and olive trees,' according to Al Jazzera.

Al Jazeera also reported that religious groups have documented a rise in harassment and violence targeting Christian pilgrims, clergy, and Palestinian Christian residents, including assaults and incidents of spitting; often allegedly involving ultra-Orthodox Jewish yeshiva students. The incidents reportedly included an assault on a French nun near Jerusalem's Old City last month.