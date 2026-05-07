Controversial influencer, streamer, and YouTuber Clavicular is facing even more charges. This time it stems from him allegedly shooting an already dead alligator in the everglades.

This is not the first time that Clavicular whose real name is Braden Eric Peters has faced charges before with Peters having faced charges in Arizona and currently facing unrelated charges in Florida.

Clavicular Allegedly Shoots Alligator

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it is aware of a video showing individuals on an airboat in the Everglades appearing to discharge firearms at an alligator. The agency said its officers are investigating the incident and will provide further details once available.

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins praised the investigation, saying the FWC is handling the matter and that he has 'full confidence in their officers.' He added that Florida's wildlife and waterways 'deserve respect, not content farming,' and warned that anyone who abuses wildlife would be held accountable 'to the fullest extent of the law.'

'Looking forward to seeing charges pressed against those who would brazenly disrespect our laws,' he said.

Two other individuals facing charges have been identified as Andrew Morales and Yabdiel Anibal Cotto Torres. Morales is known by the nickname "The Cuban Tarzan."

Attorneys Steven Kramer and Jeffrey Neiman, representing Peters, told The LA Times that their client had been summoned for a misdemeanor charge stemming from following instructions given by a licensed airboat guide. 'He relied on that guidance. No animals or people were harmed. We are confident that once the full picture is understood, people will see this for what it is,' they said.

Morales' attorney, Richard Cooper, also urged caution, telling The Los Angeles Times that 'there is no allegation that any animal was injured,' and that the evidence does not support the 'sensationalized narrative' circulating online. He added that his client acted based on guidance from those in authority and had no criminal intent.

Under Florida law, illegally discharging a firearm in public can carry a penalty of up to one year in prison and a fine of around $1,000.

Who is Clavicular?

Clavicular whose real name is Braden Eric Peters is a looksmaxing influencer and a member of the online group called the manosphere.

Looksmaxing is when you want to 'maximise' your looks by often using unusual, weird, and possibly dangerous methods such as surgery, using drugs like steroids, and extreme exercise.

The manosphere is a web of online communities that spread untrue and harmful views about women and feminism. The manosphere often promotes young men to act more masculine and can reinforce unrealistic expectations about society.

Peters History With Law Enforcement

Peters was arrested in March in Florida for an unrelated battery charge.

'Osceola County Sheriff's Office officials said Peters and a woman identified as 24-year-old Violet Marie Lentz are accused of participating in the battery of a 19-year-old woman at a short-term rental home near Kissimmee,' according to NBC Miami.

'The 19-year-old was allegedly battered by Lentz in the home that was rented by Peters, and detectives determined Peters instigated the fight and posted it on social media to exploit the two women, the sheriff's office said,' according to NBC Miami.

Peters was also arrested in Arizona, but those charges have already been dropped.