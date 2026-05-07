FBI Director Kash Patel has his own branded collection of bourbon that he gives out for free. The bourbon has made appearances at a wide range of events from official FBI business trips to the Winter Olympics.

This comes as Patel's job appears to be on the rocks following a string of Patel sharing inaccurate information about big cases and President Trump unhappy over Patel's drinking at the Winter Olympics.

Patel's Free Bottles of Bourbon

In an investigation from The Atlantic, they found that not only did FBI director Kash Patel had his own branded bourbon collection, but that he would be giving those out for free while on official FBI business.

An FBI spokesperson said: 'the bottles in question are part of a tradition in the FBI that started well over a decade ago, long before Director Patel arrived.'

'Senior Bureau officials have long exchanged commemorative items in formal gift settings consistent with ethics rules. Director Patel has followed all applicable ethical guidelines and pays for any personal gift himself,' the spokesperson added.

According to The Atlantic, Kash Patel has distributed bottles of his personalized whiskey to FBI staff as well as civilians he encountered in the course of his duties. The report cited eight people, including current and former FBI and Department of Justice employees, who were familiar with the practice.

A spokesperson for Woodford Reserve said the company did not have information about who ordered the engraved bottles or when they were purchased.

'Consumers who purchase Woodford Reserve occasionally have images and messages engraved on the bottle,' Elizabeth Conway, director of external communications for the distillery's parent company, told The Atlantic. 'These engravings occur after the point of purchase.'

The bottles reportedly retained the standard Woodford Reserve design but were engraved with the phrase 'Kash Patel FBI Director' alongside the FBI shield. Surrounding the emblem was text featuring Patel's title and a stylized spelling of his first name: "Ka$h." The logo also featured an eagle clutching the shield and the number nine, a reference to Patel being the ninth FBI director. Some bottles were additionally signed by Patel with the number nine.

'It's Only a Matter of Time'

Politico cited a senior White House official who said a key reason for Patel's departure would be the amount of negative press, which was 'not a good look for a cabinet secretary' and had frustrated Trump. 'It's only a matter of time,' the official told the outlet, according to the Times.

Trump, who does not drink alcohol, was also reportedly unhappy after Patel was seen drinking a beer in the locker room of the U.S. men's hockey team following its gold medal victory at the Winter Olympics.

An engraved bottle of bourbon was later reportedly discovered in the locker room.

Patel's History of Sharing Inaccurate Information

Even though Patel has only been FBI director for 15 months he has shared inaccurate information about multiple investigations.

After the murder of the right-wing media figure Charlie Kirk last September, Patel announced that the FBI had a suspect in custody. Tyler Robinson, the man since charged with killing Kirk, had not yet turned himself in.

Months later, in December, Patel said that a person of interest had been detained in relation to the Brown University shooting, however that individual was released just hours later.