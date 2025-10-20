Christine Baumgartner, the ex-wife of Yellowstone star Kevin Costner, has remarried just two years after one of Hollywood's most talked-about splits, signalling a fresh start after a turbulent celebrity divorce.

From Hollywood Royalty to Public Divorce

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner were married for 18 years, raising three children, Cayden, 17; Hayes, 15; and Grace, 14, according to People.

Their 2004 Aspen wedding reportedly cost over £3.9 million ($5 million). Glamour, fame, and fortune defined their union.

But in May 2023, Costner, 69, filed for divorce citing 'irreconcilable differences'. Baumgartner initially requested £185,000 ($240,000) per month in child support, while Costner offered £46,000 ($60,000).

After months of legal negotiations, a judge ordered £50,000 ($63,000) per month. Their Santa Barbara estate alone was valued at £4.7 million ($6 million), per Entertainment Tonight.

The case highlighted the emotional and financial pressures of celebrity divorce, and the media never let up.

Christine Baumgartner Wedding: A Quiet New Beginning

On 18 October 2025, Baumgartner tied the knot with financier Josh Connor at Santa Ynez Ranch in Santa Barbara.

This wedding was intimate, with close friends and family attending. Gone were millions and paparazzi flashes, just love, laughter, and a sense of calm.

Guests described Baumgartner as 'radiant', and Connor as 'completely smitten'. The ceremony reflected her desire for simplicity and emotional closure after the media storm of her previous marriage.

How Josh Connor Became the Perfect Match

Connor isn't just a new partner; he's a familiar face. A long-time neighbour and friend of the Costner family, he supported Baumgartner throughout her divorce.

Their friendship developed quietly. In late 2023, the pair were photographed on a Hawaiian holiday, sparking rumours. By January 2025, Connor proposed during a private beach dinner.

Connor, a father of two with an annual income exceeding £1 million ($1.25 million), is described as grounded, private, and family-oriented, qualities Baumgartner reportedly values after a high-profile divorce.

Kevin Costner Ex-Wife Moves On, Actor Keeps Focus

Costner has largely remained silent about the remarriage. The actor has been promoting Horizon: An American Saga, a Western he directed and co-wrote, personally investing £33 million ($42 million), per Variety.

Despite the film earning roughly £10 million ($12.5 million) globally in its first month, Costner defended its vision and hinted at sequels. He remains focused on fatherhood, career, and moving forward with dignity.

Celebrity Divorce: The Numbers Behind the Drama

The Costner-Baumgartner divorce showcased both financial and emotional stakes of Hollywood splits:

£50,000 ($63,000) monthly child support awarded by court

£4.7 million ($6 million) value of Santa Barbara estate

£185,000 ($240,000) initial support request by Baumgartner

£33 million ($42 million) Costner's personal investment in Horizon: An American Saga

These figures underline the challenges of balancing lifestyle, parenting, and public attention in a high-profile divorce.

Finding Love and Closure

Baumgartner's marriage to Connor represents a new chapter of stability and happiness. Costner continues to focus on fatherhood and creative projects, quietly moving forward with his life.

Their story reminds us that even amid fame and wealth, heartbreak is human, and finding happiness again is possible, meaningful, and deeply inspiring for everyone.