Last night, Katie Price shocked audiences by publicly naming a British television figure she alleges raped her more than 20 years ago. The revelation occurred during her 'An Evening with Katie Price and Kerry Katona' tour, marking the first time she has identified the alleged perpetrator by name. Price's disclosure has reignited public interest in her history of trauma and resilience, prompting conversations about the challenges survivors face in speaking out.

'I Can't Stay Silent Any Longer': Price Breaks Her Silence

Eyewitnesses reported that Price 'blurted out' the name of the man she claims assaulted her, leaving the audience stunned and emotional. She repeated the disclosure at further tour dates in Bradford, Stockport, and Grimsby, where shows reportedly sold out to over 1,200 attendees. Previously, Price had insisted she would 'never name' her attacker publicly, explaining that decades of trauma had kept her silent. While a full video of her statement has not been widely circulated, multiple entertainment news outlets have reported her disclosure.

Historical Allegations and Police Response

As of now, there is no publicly confirmed police investigation following Price's naming. Police previously stated that without formal details, no investigation could be opened. In 2012, authorities reiterated that no formal allegation had been submitted but confirmed they would consider any new information. Until Price or her legal team formally engage with police, her claim remains an unverified public statement. Nonetheless, the disclosure has sparked renewed discussion about accountability in historical sexual assault cases.

How Early Trauma Has Impacted Price's Life

Price's past experiences provide essential context for her disclosure:

Childhood assault: She revealed she was raped at seven in a park in Hove, which she says affected her trust and relationships with men.

Teenage exploitation: Price alleges that a photographer took indecent photographs of her as a teenager and offered drugged milkshakes.

Other assaults: Price claims three rapes: during childhood, by the celebrity she has now named, and at gunpoint during a 2018 carjack in South Africa.

She has described the South Africa incident as particularly traumatising, occurring in front of her children.

Mental Health and Financial Pressures

Price has been hospitalised multiple times for mental health treatment, including stays at The Priory. Her financial difficulties have included at least two bankruptcies in the last decade, alongside ongoing legal disputes and intense public scrutiny. Despite these pressures, she continues her career in television, live shows, and publishing, demonstrating resilience in the face of adversity.

Katie Price fans 'fell silent' as she 'blurted' name of alleged celeb rapist #katieprice https://t.co/irRdlgpyHX pic.twitter.com/v5DYYCtFao — Daily Star (@dailystar) October 15, 2025

Remaining Uncertainties Around Her Confession

Several critical details about Price's disclosure remain unverified:

The name she revealed has not been independently confirmed by major news outlets.

Police have not confirmed any investigation has been launched.

Supporting evidence, such as witnesses or documentation, has not been disclosed.

The reasoning behind her timing, speaking after decades of silence, has not been fully explained.

Even so, Price's disclosure contributes to a wider conversation about the struggles survivors face when reporting sexual assault, particularly in historical cases.

The Wider Impact of Katie Price's Revelation on Survivors and Society

Katie Price's public statement highlights the emotional challenges survivors face when reporting sexual assault. Experts emphasise the importance of seeking professional support and, where possible, reporting incidents to authorities to ensure accountability.

Public figures speaking out can help destigmatise trauma and encourage others to seek help.

Legal verification remains essential for justice, but the societal impact of Price's disclosure is significant.

Her revelation has opened an important conversation about sexual assault, trauma, and resilience, while highlighting the courage required to confront deeply personal trauma in the public eye.