Britney Spears claimed to have been clueless that Kevin Federline already had a child and another baby on the way when they started dating. But his ex-fiancée called foul on her revelations.

"I was living in a bubble and I didn't have a lot of good, close friends to confide in and get advice from. I had no idea until after we'd been together for a while and someone told me, 'You know he has a new baby, right?'" the pop star wrote in her memoir "The Woman In Me", released on October 24.

Spears said she eventually confronted Federline about his family and yelled at him: "You have kids? You have children? Not only one child but two children."

But the dancer's then-fiancée and mother of his children Shar Jackson said Spears knew of Federline being a father already when they started dating. She said the singer even waited for two hours outside the hospital in Orange County, California while she gave birth to their second child, Kaleb.

The former child star shared that she and Federline "moved in together after about a year" after meeting at a dance studio. They got engaged right after the birth of their daughter Kori. They were already together for two years and she was pregnant with Kaleb when he met Spears at Los Angeles nightclub Joseph in April 2004. He was also stepfather to her two eldest children from a previous relationship.

Jackson revealed that she met the "Lucky" singer while she was still dating Justin Timberlake because they "ran in the same circles". They "were always respectful and cordial to each other" and she found her to be "cute and adorable".

"When Kevin met Britney we had three kids and one on the way and we were living in a six-bedroom house in Orange County, California. One day, when I had bad morning sickness and was about six months pregnant, Kevin had an audition for a coke commercial or something in LA... then I didn't hear from him for three days," Jackson told the Daily Mail.

She added: "I later found out they had met at a club on the first night, when he went out with his friends. I felt angry and betrayed and I went numb. I went onto autopilot."

She shared that they agreed to work on their relationship even after she found out that he cheated on her with Spears. But Jackson later saw pictures of them together embracing on a beach after he told her he had to leave to shoot a commercial.

Jackson said she was "in a state of disbelief" and that she "felt betrayed and crushed" over the betrayal. She eventually confronted him if he wanted to be in their children's lives so they can cut ties completely.

Federline eventually got married to Spears in 2004 and the couple had children Sean, 18, and Jayden, 17, before they separated in 2006. Despite everything, he and Jackson remained friends. She called Spears' relationship with Federline a "fantasy" explaining that "anything built on a rocky foundation isn't going to last and they started rocky because he was in a relationship".