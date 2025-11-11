Imagine receiving a call that turns your glamorous reality into a nightmare: someone in your most trusted circle has allegedly put a 'hit' out on you. This isn't the plot of a thriller; it's the chilling reality megastar Kim Kardashian claims she faced, a revelation that has sent shockwaves through her famously public life.

The reality television personality dropped the blood-curdling bombshell that she was in genuine fear for her life because of a deadly plot orchestrated by a person 'extremely close' to her – and, controversially, her estranged ex-husband Kanye West alleges she was pointing the finger at him, as sources can reveal.

This staggering claim peels back the veneer of celebrity, exposing a deeply unsettling threat lurking within one of the world's most high-profile families.

'I got a call from investigators. Someone extremely close to me put a hit out on my life,' the 44-year-old beauty reveals in the seventh season of her family's Hulu reality programme, The Kardashians. The seriousness of the situation, now public knowledge, underscores the intense, high-stakes drama that often shadows the A-list life.

At the time the investigation was underway, the mother of four – North West, 12, Saint West, 9, Chicago West, 7, and Psalm West, 6, all shared with West – admitted she was 'terrified out of her mind'. Fortunately, the crisis was apparently diffused, and Kardashian expressed relief, adding: 'I'm happy it's over.'

The mere mention of a death threat from within her inner sanctum casts a terrifying shadow over her life and raises profound questions about who she can truly trust.

Kanye West's Shocking Claim Regarding the Hit on Kim Kardashian

The dramatic escalation of this personal terror has been further inflamed by comments from Kanye West. The 48-year-old rapper, who has publicly struggled to come to terms with Kardashian ending their marriage with a divorce in 2022, has claimed that his ex-wife implied he was the anonymous threatener during the tense divorce proceedings.

West directly addressed the accusation in a lengthy post on the social media platform X back in February 2022. He wrote in all capital letters, a characteristic style for his public statements: 'YESTERDAY KIM ACCUSED ME OF PUTTING A HIT OUT ON HER.'

West also highlighted the severe implications such a claim could have, especially for a Black man in the public eye, noting that the accusation could 'ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP. THEY PLAY LIKE THAT WITH BLACK MENS LIVES WEATHER [sic] ITS GETTING THEM FREE OR GETTING THEM LOCKED UP.'

The rapper, who is also known by his mononym Ye, used his platform to air grievances about the ongoing allegations that he claimed Kardashian was making against him during their separation.

The Heartless rapper complained: 'SO LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT I BEG TO GO TO MY DAUGHTERS PARTY AND IM ACCUSED OF BEING ON DRUGS THEN I GO PLAY WITH MY SON AND I TAKE MY AKIRA GRAPHIC NOVELS AND IM ACCUSED OF STEALING.'

These social media rants paint a picture of an extremely fraught and hostile divorce environment, where accusations were reportedly flying between the two former partners.

The Impact of Death Threats on the Kim Kardashian Family

The reported death threat against Kim Kardashian naturally sent shockwaves through her entire family. In addition to this recent alleged terror, Kardashian is no stranger to traumatic experiences, having survived a terrifying armed robbery in Paris in 2016.

During that incident, masked assailants broke into her hotel room, bound and gagged her, and made off with approximately $6 million in jewellery, which included a $4 million engagement ring from West. Eight individuals were subsequently apprehended, tried, and convicted for the high-profile crime.

Meanwhile, the more recent alleged threat from an insider had her family deeply concerned and 'kind of on edge', according to her half-sister, Kendall Jenner. Following the dissolution of their marriage, Kardashian has dated but remains officially single, focusing on her children and businesses.

West, on the other hand, married architect and designer Bianca Censori, now 30, in December 2022, shortly after his divorce was formally finalised. This terrifying episode serves as a sobering reminder of the constant vigilance required when living under the scrutiny of intense public and media attention, even for the globally recognised phenomenon that is Kim Kardashian.