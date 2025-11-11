There are Hollywood love stories, and then there is Bennifer. Few celebrity couplings have inspired such intense, perpetual fascination—not once, but twice. But now, after a devastating divorce in 2024 following just two years of marriage, sources indicate that one half of the iconic duo, Jennifer Lopez, is not ready to let the fairytale end.

The global superstar, aged 56, is reportedly embarking on a full-scale campaign to recapture the heart of her fourth ex-husband, Ben Affleck, aged 53.

While their recent, seemingly tender reunion sparked immediate buzz across the globe, Affleck's closest friends are issuing stern warnings: a Bennifer 3.0 would be 'bonkers' and a colossal error in judgement. J.Lo, however, remains utterly convinced they are endgame.

The dramatic display took place earlier this month in New York City during the promotion of their latest film collaboration. Affleck served as an executive producer on the flick, Kiss of the Spider Woman, which stars Lopez.

This professional event quickly morphed into a dazzling personal showcase, instantly setting the celebrity gossip mill into overdrive and providing the fuel for Lopez's conviction.

The White-Hot Chemistry of a Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Reunion

The pop diva didn't hold back during the red carpet appearance. She was observed snuggling up close to her former spouse, with the insider account confirming that the actor flirted right back in a way that left onlookers in no doubt about the enduring spark between them.

'J.Lo had a wonderful time with Ben and says he's as sexy and wonderful as ever,' an insider told RadarOnline.com. This goes beyond simple nostalgia; for Lopez, the bond is immutable and pre-ordained.

'In her mind, they're destined to be together again, plain and simple,' the source continued. 'She's believed that all along and now she's even more convinced that it's a case of when, not if, it's going to happen.'

Lopez's aggressive pursuit comes after she apparently struggled to find solace following the recent split. Sources had previously disclosed the fundamental clashes that doomed their second attempt at marriage.

Affleck allegedly found his wife narcissistic and controlling, while the superstar grew frustrated by his famously grumpy attitude and stubborn refusal to embrace the intense spotlight that comes with being the undisputed 'prom king and queen of Hollywood.'

In the wake of the separation, the singer reportedly attempted to move on, 'dabbling in no-strings hookups that went nowhere,' according to an insider. Despite these efforts, the attachments were fleeting and unsuccessful.

'None of those guys could hold a candle to Ben,' explained a source, who unequivocally asserted: 'He's the love of her life in every respect.'

Furthermore, the lingering business of their dissolved marriage is keeping them connected. The pair are still clashing over the difficult task of selling their marital home, a lavish property that continues to rack up huge costs as prospective buyers balk at the eye-popping $52 million price tag.

This continued financial and emotional synchronicity only seems to be bolstering Lopez's belief in their ultimate future.

Affleck certainly added fuel to the intense speculation about a potential Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Reunion by publicly gushing over his ex's work. He praised her performance in the film, saying: 'She's fabulous, although that shouldn't be any surprise to anyone.'

Why Ben's Inner Circle Fears a Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Reunion

While the public reunion was a clear boost to Lopez's morale, it also sent shivers through Affleck's inner circle. They are acutely aware of the danger posed by the star's persistent attention, noting that the actor still finds his ex 'wildly attractive'.

'It's common knowledge among Ben's friends that he still finds Jen wildly attractive,' another insider added. 'The fact she's pursuing him so aggressively is no doubt a big boost to his confidence.'

Given the palpable chemistry and Lopez's unwavering certainty, those close to Affleck admit that a third chance is not entirely out of the question.

'It's by no means impossible that sooner or later he'll give her another shot,' the source observed. However, the actor's friends are unified in their opinion that reviving the relationship would be a colossal 'mistake.'

They are reportedly going out of their way to remind Affleck exactly how miserable he was during the latter stages of their disastrous marriage, hoping the memory of that unhappiness will outweigh the thrill of the red carpet chemistry.