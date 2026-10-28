King Charles is facing criticism over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal status after a commentator described palace guidance as 'humiliating'.

Royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner made the claim in a report published on 26 October, following the Sussexes' 15 October charity visits in Nottingham.

He argued that keeping the couple outside official royal duties gives them greater independence from the palace. The disagreement follows a September letter clarifying the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's position after their return to Britain.

Their charitable appearances have renewed a familiar question. Can a couple retain royal titles, pursue public-facing work and remain outside the institution?

King Charles' September Letter Clarifies Sussexes' Position

On 7 September, Buckingham Palace circulated guidance issued by Lord Benyon, the Lord Chamberlain, at the King's direction.

It confirmed that Harry and Meghan were still non-working royals, following their departure from official duties in 2020. Their His and Her Royal Highness styles remain unused, while charitable work is undertaken privately.

The letter described their position as 'akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests'. It did not accuse the Sussexes of wrongdoing or bar them from pursuing charitable causes. Rather, it established that their activities are separate from official duties performed on behalf of the Crown.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Pelham Turner called the letter 'humiliating for the couple'. He argued that the separation was 'a mistake' because the palace could exert less influence over their independent public activities. In his view, inviting the Sussexes back could give royal officials greater involvement in their work.

There is no evidence that the King's objective was to control the couple. Nor did Charles personally author the letter. Lord Benyon issued it at his direction, setting out a formal position rather than a personal verdict on Harry and Meghan.

King Charles' Guidance Meets Nottingham's Royal-Style Welcome

On 15 October, Harry and Meghan visited three Nottingham organisations with longstanding connections to their charitable work.

According to the couple's official website, they met young people at Community Recording Studio, visited Himmah and spent time with Epic Partners. The engagements were independent, not part of a renewed programme of royal duties.

At Community Recording Studio, they watched a youth drama workshop and learned about local projects addressing violence. At Himmah, Meghan reunited with women involved in her 2018 community cookbook, and the couple visited the foodbank. Epic Partners hosted discussions and activities focused on mentoring young people.

Well-wishers greeted the couple, and Meghan received flowers during their appearance. The reception resembled the public walkabouts associated with working royals, although it carried no official status. That distinction became central to the ensuing commentary.

On The Royals podcast, The Times royal editor Roya Nikkhah examined whether the Sussexes were building a public role outside the royal household.

Pelham Turner defended their ability to promote charities without palace approval, questioning criticism of their Nottingham itinerary. The debate is about status and representation, not whether visiting those organisations was prohibited.

King Charles and Prince Harry Face Fresh Reconciliation Questions

Harry also addressed family relations in a GQ interview recorded in New York in September and released on 20 October. Asked about repairing ties with his father and brother, he said, 'Some people don't want it to work out. I want it to work out.' He also acknowledged that 'scars stick around forever' while encouraging people to move beyond past disputes.

A spokesperson subsequently told ABC News that Harry's comments were not intended to criticise Prince William or another family member. The clarification challenged suggestions that he was publicly blaming relatives for the estrangement.

Some royal commentators remained sceptical about the prospects for reconciliation. Richard Fitzwilliams argued that publicly discussing family tensions undermined Harry's appeal, while Helena Chard raised concerns about confidentiality. Neither presented independently verified evidence of King Charles' or Prince William's private intentions.

Fox News Digital said it contacted Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace for comment. Its 26 October report included no response from either institution. The September guidance remains the clearest published statement of the Sussexes' official position.