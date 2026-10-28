Columnist Carole Malone argued that Prince Harry could not be trusted with royal engagements again during a podcast discussion with royal editor Emily Ferguson, citing his media appearances and commercial interests.

Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their roles as working royals in 2020. Malone's comments addressed whether Harry could represent the royal family again, with her objections centring on trust, public discussion of family disputes and the couple's commercial activities.

Her remarks expressed opposition to a return to official duties. They did not establish a new decision about Harry's role or indicate that the royal family had adopted her position.

Prince Harry's Commercial Interests Draw Malone's Criticism

Malone linked her concerns about royal engagements to what she described as Harry and Meghan's desire to earn money. She raised commercial interests alongside her separate criticism of his public comments about relatives.

'But the problem is now he's broken the trust,' Malone stated. 'No one can trust him out on a job anywhere because we've got the commercial aspect here as well.'

She added, 'He can't be a royal again because him and Meghan want to make money.'

The criticism concerned Harry undertaking official duties again. Stepping back as a working royal and ceasing to be a member of the royal family are different matters, and Malone's comments did not establish any alteration to his family membership.

Her remarks did not identify a particular commercial arrangement that had prevented Harry from undertaking an official engagement. The objection she outlined concerned whether the couple's commercial activities were compatible with Harry representing the monarchy.

Public Interviews Underpin Malone's Prince Harry Argument

Malone also questioned whether Harry could appear publicly without discussing disputes involving his relatives. She referred to an interview when expressing concern about how he might respond to questions in front of a camera.

The reported account did not identify that interview, provide its date or specify the exchange that prompted her criticism. Her assessment of Harry's suitability for royal engagements therefore rested partly on remarks whose precise context was not set out.

The discussion also addressed a comment attributed to Harry about there being 'enough drama in the world'. Malone accused him of contributing to tensions surrounding the royal family.

She further claimed Harry had continued to seek apologies from relatives. The account did not identify those requests or explain the grievances behind them, leaving his reasons for seeking an apology unspecified.

Malone acknowledged that the public might not know everything that had occurred privately. She nevertheless accused Harry of repeatedly discussing family matters publicly and argued that other royals had largely avoided responding.

No response from Harry, Meghan or a palace representative was included in the reported account. It did not establish their positions on Malone's criticism.

King Charles and William in the Prince Harry Discussion

Malone's concerns extended to competition for public attention. She claimed newspaper coverage of Harry had overshadowed a state visit, arguing that his appearances could draw attention away from official royal occasions.

The account did not identify the visit, the publication dates or the newspapers behind her comparison. No supporting comparison of the newspaper coverage was included.

Malone also speculated about how King Charles and Prince William might approach their relationship with Harry. She suggested Charles would favour maintaining contact with his younger son, while William might take a firmer approach to protecting the monarchy's public image.

Neither prediction was accompanied by a statement from Charles or William confirming that assessment.

'Charles will want to placate because he's of an age where he doesn't want not to be speaking to his son again,' Malone stated. 'But I think Will is now going to be taking the reins on this.'