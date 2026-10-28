PR expert Eric Schiffer has warned Prince Harry that he 'can't have both' reconciliation and reputation management if he keeps talking publicly about his family, urging the duke to 'keep his mouth shut' about the royals if he truly wants to mend ties with King Charles III and Prince William.

In a new GQ interview promoting his latest grief-related project, Harry said he still hoped his relationships with his father and brother could improve. Schiffer, however, argued that the duke's continued public commentary leaves him facing a stark choice between private peace and public image.

Prince Harry Faces Criticism Over Public Remarks

Schiffer questioned whether Harry could realistically repair strained family relationships while continuing to air aspects of those difficulties in high-profile interviews. His criticism focused on the duke's public communications strategy rather than any confirmed reaction from Charles or William.

'Make a selection—do you want a relationship with your father and your brother, or do you want to try to stop the bleed out of reputational challenges, because you can't have both, and if he's going to focus on his reputation, then he has to keep his mouth shut with his family, don't talk about it, don't comment,' Schiffer stated.

The comments followed Harry's appearance to promote a MasterClass project exploring grief. During the GQ interview, journalist Zach Baron asked whether the duke grieved the distance between himself and his father and brother.

Harry spoke about the emotional strain of family relationships and referred to disagreements between siblings, parents and children as experiences shared by many families, not just the royals.

Schiffer's remarks were presented as his assessment of Harry's public image. They were not made on behalf of the King or the Prince of Wales, and they did not indicate how either royal responded to the interview.

Prince Harry Reiterates His Hope for Reconciliation

Harry's answers in the interview highlighted his wish to resolve the estrangement. He spoke about how some family disputes remain unresolved because not everyone involved shares the same desire to fix them.

Harry continued, 'And some people don't want it to work out. I want it to work out.'

The remarks prompted suggestions that he had been criticising specific relatives, but a spokesperson rejected that interpretation. The clarification said the duke's observations were about family conflicts in general, not aimed at any one royal.

'It was absolutely not intended as a swipe at his brother or any other member of his family. The comment was made in a general context and was not directed at his family in any way,' the spokesperson stated.

Harry also addressed reconciliation directly. 'Of course I do. Again, with everything else that's going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile. That's the key point.'

Those statements set out Harry's public position, but do not show whether Charles or William agree with him or whether any reconciliation efforts are taking place.

William 'Can't Imagine' Repairing Rift, Says Source

An unnamed source quoted in a media report claimed that William could not currently envisage rebuilding his relationship with his younger brother. The source also said the Prince of Wales 'remains deeply hurt' by Harry's past comments about family members.

'There isn't a world right now where the Prince of Wales can imagine repairing the relationship with his brother.' The remarks were not a direct statement from William, and his private views have not been independently established.

Harry has spoken about tensions with his family in interviews over several years. In 2021, he said he felt let down by his family during an interview with Oprah Winfrey and described Charles and William as 'trapped' in the royal system, while also saying that he loved them.

In 2023, Harry again expressed a wish to rebuild his relationships with his father and brother. He also accused some royals of cooperating with the press against him and Meghan Markle, and said that taking responsibility was necessary before the family could move forward.

At the time, he said there had been 'absolutely no willingness to reconcile.' In May 2025, he again expressed a desire to repair family relationships, saying the continuing dispute served little purpose and that life was precious.