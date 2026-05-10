Queen Camilla has reportedly told Kate Middleton that she and King Charles are 'not going anywhere' after the royal couple returned to London last week from a four-day US tour that, according to insiders quoted in Closer, left the queen newly confident about her standing at the top of the monarchy.

Camilla, 78, returned to Britain after a run of high profile appearances in the United States, while Charles continued on to Bermuda. The visit marked three years since the coronation and appeared to go well, with photographs showing the royal couple alongside President Donald Trump and Melania at the White House before later appearances with Anna Wintour and Sarah Jessica Parker at the New York Public Library. For a woman once cast as one of the monarchy's most divisive figures, it was a reminder that public opinion can shift, even if it does so slowly.

Confidence After the US Tour

According to an insider quoted by Closer, the trip has altered something important in Camilla's thinking, not the job itself, for which she has waited long enough, but the degree of ease with which she now occupies it. 'Camilla is like the cat that ate the canary. Everywhere she and Charles III went on this tour they were treated like absolute rock stars,' the source said.

A second quote followed in the same vein, insisting the couple came home 'feeling triumphant' and that Camilla's own speeches and engagements had been judged a success. It is the sort of palace-adjacent language that should be handled carefully. None of it has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace, and the claims remain background briefing, not established fact. Still, the portrait is vivid enough. A queen who once seemed permanently defensive is now being described as someone who feels she has earned her place and has no intention of shrinking to make others comfortable.

That matters because Camilla's position has never been judged only on what she does. It has always been measured against two ghosts. One is Elizabeth II, whose 70-year reign still hangs over every senior royal. The other is Catherine, Princess of Wales, who has long enjoyed the easier affection of a public that prefers its future queens younger, photogenic and, frankly, less complicated.

The insider quoted by Closer claims Camilla knows that perfectly well and has spent years worrying about it. Now, apparently, she feels she has crossed some invisible line. 'She's spent a lot of time worrying about Kate being so much more well loved but she's now totally changed her tune and is saying she's just as popular as Kate is,' the source said.

That may be palace fantasy. It may be Camilla's own private satisfaction leaking into the pages of a magazine. Either way, it suggests a queen who no longer sees herself as a stopgap.

The Message for Kate Middleton

This is where the alleged warning to Kate comes in. According to the same source, Camilla's view is that the 'uneasy truce' between the households has lasted long enough, and that there is little point in pretending there is no tension around succession, visibility and influence.

'They've had this uneasy truce for quite some time but her view is that it's best to get things out in the open and let Kate know who is boss rather than dance around it,' the insider said.

The report goes further, claiming Camilla took Kate aside and effectively told her and William to be patient because she and Charles are not ready to step aside. Those alleged four words, 'we're not going anywhere,' do not sound dramatic on paper. In royal terms, they are practically a declaration of intent. Charles is still working at 77. Camilla, by all accounts, is not eager to fade into the drapery simply because William and Kate are regarded as the monarchy's future.

Meanwhile, Kate, 44, has been edging back into full public life after revealing in January last year that she was in remission from cancer. She has resumed her early childhood work, joined William at the BAFTA Film Awards, attended the Nigeria state banquet and the late queen's 100th celebrations, and this week announced her first solo overseas trip since her 2024 diagnosis, to Italy.

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Those around Kate insist she has no desire for a turf war. The same Closer source says she wants Charles and Camilla to enjoy 'a long and healthy reign' and is simply focused on serving the crown. Perhaps. That is certainly the right thing to say. It is also possible that the real tension is less personal than structural. This monarchy has too many people waiting for their moment and too few ways of pretending they are not.

The strain, if it exists, does not end with the two women. The source places it inside a wider quarrel between Charles and William, touching on disagreements over Harry and Meghan and the slow process that led to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor losing his remaining royal titles last year. In that reading, Camilla's irritation with Kate is not really about Kate at all. It is about proximity to the future, and about who gets to define the crown while the present king is still very much alive.

'William on the other hand isn't nearly as measured, to the point that he's had words with Camilla over it in the past, and it won't surprise anyone if he steps in again,' the insider said. 'He's not afraid of breaking protocol to put Camilla in her place.'

No one at the palace has confirmed any of it. But royal briefings rarely surface by accident, and even when they are impossible to prove, they tend to reveal what someone inside the machine wants the rest of us to believe.