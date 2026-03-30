In the dusty lanes of Viscri, a Transylvanian village, King Charles was recently spotted entering his modest blue cottage, a far contrast to the opulent suites once funded by British taxpayers for his brother, the disgraced ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. The sighting, amid his quiet retreats to Romania, highlights the monarch's grounded lifestyle against Andrew's notorious extravagance detailed in Andrew Lownie's damning biography Entitled.

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Andrew's downfall accelerated with the Epstein scandal years ago, stripping him of titles and duties after allegations of entanglement in sex trafficking rings rocked the palace. Lownie's book reveals how governments and family alike turned blind eyes to his excesses, from private jets to 'happy endings' massages charged to public funds. It was not mere rumour; financial officers flagged the misconduct, yet approvals continued, portraying a monarchy complicit in one man's greed.

A Quiet Escape to Viscri

Viscri is not a gilded hideaway. It is a UNESCO-protected enclave of Saxon heritage, with rutted dirt tracks, free-roaming chickens and fortified churches dating back to medieval times. Charles first fell for the village decades ago, buying and restoring a simple blue house in the early 2000s, with creaking floorboards, wooden beds and no hint of luxury. Locals do not fawn over royalty; they embrace him as one of their own, a 'villager' who rolls up his sleeves to chat with shepherds over goat's cheese in the hills.

While Charles nurtures rural crafts and conservation in Viscri, boosting jobs for artisans and drawing tourists without fanfare, his brother was jetting off as trade envoy, eyes on personal profit. Andrew allegedly threw parties with hordes of sex workers on these 'official' jaunts, all footed by us. Boris Johnson, no prude himself, walked out of one lunch with Andrew dubbing it 'exhausting,' quipping it nearly turned him republican: 'It's your mum's fault' on some venue gripe, but the entitlement stunned even him.

The village folk in Viscri gush about Charles's generosity, how his visits fund community projects without strings. One resident told reporters he is 'down-to-earth, modest,' treating the place like home rather than a perk. By contrast, Andrew embarked on Caribbean jaunts with Jeffrey Epstein, indulging in seedy retreats amid luxury watches and £150,000 Patek Philippes, his income described as a 'mystery' beyond his naval pension and family handouts. Charles hikes Natura 2000 sites, admiring flora vanished elsewhere in Europe, while Andrew floated in elite circles like a hot-air balloon, untethered by visible means.

Taxpayer-Funded Excesses

Lownie's book does not hold back on the enabling. Successive governments approved Andrew's five-star sprees, ignoring Foreign Office warnings tucked in secure files. He presented these trips as trade wins, but the pages reveal private wheeler-dealing, dodgy arms dealers and even Chinese spies in his orbit. The Epstein connections are meticulously documented, tracing back to the 1990s, with associates likening Andrew to a 'rattlesnake in an aquarium with a mouse.'

In Viscri, Charles's house now doubles as a museum, showcasing the rural crafts he champions. No private jets or extravagant parties are here – just authenticity. Locals note his walks with biologist mates became tradition, though kingship might curtail them. Andrew? Unimaginable. He'd scoff at dirt roads for Epstein's yachts.

This chasm matters. Charles's modesty has preserved the crown's image after scandal, while Andrew's hubris nearly destroyed it. Public gratitude grows knowing the succession avoided disaster. Grubby details in Entitled confirm what many suspected: Andrew's fall was no surprise, only delayed. Romania whispers Charles's truth – a king who values normalcy amid the pomp