Meghan Markle is convinced her recent Australia trip with Prince Harry was 'the best thing ever,' viewing the so‑called 'faux royal' tour as proof they can thrive without the monarchy, according to insiders who spoke to OK!magazine about the controversial visit.

The couple's latest journey Down Under was their most conspicuous overseas outing in some time. Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and relocating to California, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have tried to recast themselves as independent operators, funding their lives through media deals and their Archewell foundation while maintaining a public-facing role that still looks, at times, decidedly regal.

In Australia, the pair attended a series of engagements in Sydney and Melbourne. They turned up at community events, mingled with local leaders and fronted charity-focused gatherings, drawing sizeable crowds of well-wishers. Alongside that, they were also involved in meetings with commercial links, which critics seized on as further blurring an already hazy line between public service and private brand-building.

The 'Faux Royal' Optics in Australia

This is where the 'faux royal' charge sticks most firmly to Meghan. The couple may no longer represent the crown, yet the shape of the visit echoed an old-school royal tour: staged walkabouts, handshakes, inspirational speeches, photo opportunities with children and volunteers.

Defenders argue that this is simply what modern philanthropy looks like. The Sussexes' programme included a youth leadership forum, where Meghan spoke on empowerment and social change, and a visit to an environmental initiative backed by Harry. The duke also spent time with veterans' groups, continuing his long-standing advocacy for military communities.

Aides insisted the trip was independently organised and aligned with their private work rather than any official mandate. Still, the choreography felt familiar enough that detractors were quick to label the visit a 'cosplay' or 'faux royal' tour, accusing the couple of trading on a royal aura while rejecting the institution that created it.

One media analyst, speaking to OK!, framed the tension bluntly. 'There is an ongoing tension between how Harry and Meghan present these trips and how they are perceived – some see continuity in their charitable efforts, while others see an attempt to replicate the status of their former roles.' In other words, the pictures out of Sydney may look like business as usual, but they are now viewed through a far more sceptical lens.

'Deludedly Optimistic' or Quietly Strategic?

Privately, sources say Meghan has taken the Australia experience as vindication. One insider told OK! that she has returned to California with 'a renewed sense of certainty about the choices she's made.' According to this account, she believes the warm reception on the ground shows she 'didn't need the backing of the royal institution to be well received or to make an impact.'

The source characterises Meghan as 'deludedly optimistic,' arguing that she sees only the cheers and supportive signs, not the critical commentary that followed the tour. In their words, 'no matter how deluded that is in the face of the massive criticism the trip attracted,' she is convinced the visit has reinforced the idea that she and Harry can 'succeed on [their] own terms.'

A second insider took a dimmer view, describing Meghan's reading of events as 'wildly optimistic.' They pointed out that every stop on the schedule was tightly curated, with friendly audiences and sympathetic hosts. 'They see the tour as selective and controlled, not a reflection of broad public sentiment, and they worry she's ignoring the criticism,' the source said, adding that to declare it a huge success 'feels out of touch' to some around her.

Meghan, though, appears to be drawing a line between the palace machine and her personal style of engagement. Another insider said she is 'convinced that the way she engages with people resonates because it feels more natural and in tune with the modern world,' viewing her ability to connect as 'personal and instinctive, rather than something shaped or enabled by palace systems.'

Australia Trip Deepens Post‑Royal Gamble

Observers noted that the visit carried echoes of the Sussexes' 2018 royal tour of Australia, which was widely seen as a high point before their relationship with the palace deteriorated. The backdrop now is dramatically different. Since leaving as working royals, the couple have signed high-profile streaming and podcast deals, launched Archewell and tightly rationed their public appearances. Each outing lands like a test case, whether they can draw crowds and headlines without a royal seal of approval.

According to another source quoted by OK!, Meghan believes the answer from Australia is yes. From her point of view, the trip 'has only strengthened her belief that she and Harry can operate effectively without relying on the traditional royal framework.' She is said to see the response they received as evidence that their work 'can stand on its own, without the support systems that come with being working royals.'

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The same source suggested Meghan has come back 'recharged and encouraged,' taking positive interactions in Australia as a sign that their version of public service, rooted in their own values and priorities, is viable.

Australia has become another proxy battlefield in the wider argument over what, exactly, Harry and Meghan are now. To some, they are former royals trading on past prestige. To others, they are simply refusing to retreat from public life. Meghan, it seems, has already decided which version she believes.