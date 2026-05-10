Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reaction to King Charles and Donald Trump's bond is being discussed against a long and publicly fraught backdrop. Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to the US, where their criticism of the monarchy and subsequent media projects have deepened rifts with the royal family. King Charles' four-day state visit to Washington and New York his first to America in nearly a decade was billed as a diplomatic exercise, but it has also reopened old wounds over loyalty, public image and who is seen to stand with whom.

The monarch, 77, travelled with Queen Camilla, 78, and was greeted with full ceremonial honours, including a White House reception. Images circulated widely of Charles laughing and appearing relaxed alongside Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, scenes that were keenly noted not just by commentators but, it seems, by the Sussexes themselves.

The visit, which included a formal state dinner and a landmark address to Congress, has been widely framed as a success for British soft power. Yet the optics have cut differently for Harry and Meghan, given Trump's repeated public jabs at them and his past ridicule of their marriage. According to one insider quoted by OK!, the mix of diplomacy and domestic tension has been especially painful to watch from the sidelines.

'There's a growing feeling that this situation has affected both Harry and Meghan far more deeply than they initially anticipated,' the source said. 'Watching Charles appear so relaxed and publicly aligned with Trump, who has openly ridiculed their marriage, has struck a nerve, has brought up a lot of difficult emotions and feels, to them, like a very personal affront. It's been, as they would say, very triggering for them.'

President Donald J. Trump welcomes Angel Moms and Gold Star Moms to the White House for Mother's Day. 💛



“Today, we're honored to be joined by many strong and truly heroic moms who have stood up for their children — both in life and in a very profound loss.” pic.twitter.com/ylIR4waejU — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 9, 2026

Trump Factor Deepens Rift for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

The emotional strain, those close to the couple suggest, is rooted in a familiar conflict between Harry's intellectual understanding of his father's job and the more visceral sense of being left undefended.

The same insider added: 'Harry can intellectually accept that his father's role requires him to engage with whoever is in power, regardless of past comments or personal tensions. But emotionally, that understanding doesn't soften the impact. From his and Meghan's perspective, the absence of any pushback or acknowledgment of the criticism directed at them only reinforces a narrative they feel is unfair, and that's been particularly hard for both of them to process.'

Another source painted a picture of a couple trying to steady themselves while feeling exposed yet again. Harry, they said, may be making a deliberate effort to stay calm and focus on longer-term goals, reminding himself that kings must work with global leaders of all stripes. Behind closed doors, however, the pressure is said to be mounting.

Read more Prince Harry Allegedly 'More Unhappy Than Ever' Amid Claims Meghan Is 'Desperate To Leave' Prince Harry Allegedly 'More Unhappy Than Ever' Amid Claims Meghan Is 'Desperate To Leave'

According to the second source, 'the situation has resurfaced old wounds and left both him and Meghan feeling vulnerable and under scrutiny again. For Meghan especially, there's a real sense of frustration that the negative commentary about them from Trump has been allowed to stand without any form of response or defence. That silence, from her perspective, only deepens the discomfort and reinforces the feeling that they are being left exposed to ongoing criticism. She and Harry are essentially suffering a form of PTSD over Charles' U.S. visit.'

None of these accounts have been confirmed by the couple or Buckingham Palace, so they should be treated with caution. Still, they echo a pattern Harry has previously described in interviews, of feeling unsupported when under attack from powerful voices.

State Visit Puts Strained Ties With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Back in Focus

While Harry and Meghan contend with the fallout from afar, the king's itinerary has continued at pace. In Washington, Charles' speech to Congress highlighted shared priorities between the UK and US, while Camilla undertook engagements centred on literacy. The royal pair then travelled to New York, where the king laid a tribute at the 9/11 memorial and met community leaders in Harlem to discuss urban farming and youth programmes.

Officially, the focus was on diplomacy and remembrance. Unofficially, much of the chatter circled back to the prince who was not there. Harry's last face-to-face meeting with his father was a brief afternoon tea at Clarence House in September, their first encounter in 19 months. Sources cited by OK! say subsequent attempts by Harry to rebuild bridges have been slow and complicated by divisions within the royal household.

Prince William was ‘sick with worry’ and ‘retching for a week’ before Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview https://t.co/3sRgUVe3dG pic.twitter.com/O85QhZNBWi — New York Post (@nypost) May 5, 2026

Trump's commentary has further coloured the mood. After Harry's recent trip to Ukraine, where he called for stronger international leadership, Trump publicly dismissed his remarks and reiterated his own views on the duke, while describing Charles as 'a friend of mine' ahead of the state visit. From Harry's vantage point, seeing his father appear 'so publicly at ease and aligned' with a man who has 'made a point of belittling both him and Meghan' only underlines the distance between them, another source suggested.

At the same time, there is an awareness in Montecito that any public reaction from Harry or Meghan would risk inflaming matters. For now, they are said to be keeping their counsel in public, even as the images from Washington and New York continue to replay privately.