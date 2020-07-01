After a long wait of three months, King Jigme Khesar Nyamgyel Wangchuk and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan have announced the name of their second child, a son, whom they welcomed on March 19.

As is the custom in Bhutan, the newest member of Bhutan's royal family was not named until a special Buddhist naming ceremony. The newborn prince of the Himalayan kingdom has been named Jigme Ugyen Wangchuck, the palace announced Tuesday. He will be referred to as Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck.

While Gyalsey means prince, the royal baby has also been given the official family name of Jigme, meaning "fearless," which his dad and brother also share. Wangchuck is the name of the royal lineage and dynasty.

The prince is second-in-line to the Bhutanese throne, after his elder brother Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel, also known as the Dragon Prince. The heir apparent was also named in a Buddhist ceremony two months after his birth, and until then he was simply known as 'The Gyalsey.'

Apart from the naming ceremony held at Thimphu Tashichodzong, the royal couple also known as the Dragon King and Dragon Queen took part in a Trelda Tsechu prayer ceremony, which is performed annually for the "benefit of all sentient beings."

The pictures of the ceremonies were shared on the social media accounts of the 40-year-old king, with the caption: "On the auspicious occasion of the Birth Anniversary of Guru Rinpoche (Trelda Tsechu), His Royal Highness the Second Gyalsey to His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen has been named Jigme Ugyen Wangchuck."

"Led by the Prime Minister, representatives of the Dratshang, Government and Armed Forces offered Mendrel Ku Sung Thukten to His Royal Highness the Gyalsey on behalf of the people of Bhutan," the caption further read.

The naming ceremony comes a month after the royal family released the first pictures of the newborn prince. Shared on the occasion of the queen's 30th birthday on June 4, the photoshoot featured the couple posing with their two sons. One of the pictures showed the four-year-old dragon prince adorably giving his baby brother a sweet kiss on the forehead.