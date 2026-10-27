Kneecap's Móglaí Bap jokingly thanked Ed Sheeran during Macklemore's Free Palestine concert in Dublin on Monday, 26 October.

The remark drew cheers at the 3Arena, where Hozier, Beoga and other artists joined the rapper for a benefit show. It followed Macklemore's removal from Sheeran's US Loop Tour in September.

The concert launched a three-date European series that organisers said would raise money for Palestinian humanitarian and advocacy groups.

Beneficiaries named by the venue include Gaza Soup Kitchen, Medical Aid for Palestinians and the Palestine Children's Relief Fund. No final fundraising total was available as of 27 October.

Kneecap's Ed Sheeran Remark Revives Macklemore Tour Dispute

During Kneecap's performance, Móglaí Bap thanked Macklemore for organising the concert before offering a pointed acknowledgement of Sheeran.

'We wanna thank Ed Sheeran for helping to organise this concert,' he told the audience, according to eyewitness coverage. The crowd cheered, but the remark offered no evidence that Sheeran had helped arrange the event.

The joke referred to events six weeks earlier. Macklemore performed as Sheeran's opening act at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on 4 and 5 September, speaking in support of Palestinians and calling for a 'free Palestine'. On 14 September, promoter Messina Touring Group announced he would not appear on the remaining US dates.

The promoter said upcoming venues had warned they would not host shows with Macklemore on the bill, potentially disrupting concerts for hundreds of thousands of fans. Sheeran responded publicly on 15 September. 'Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter's decision, it was not mine,' he said.

Sheeran said he had spoken with venues and campaigners to seek a resolution. He maintained that his concerts should welcome audiences of different backgrounds rather than serve as political forums. His account also distinguished the way Macklemore delivered part of his message from the entirety of his comments.

Other touring artists, including Finneas, Aaron Rowe and Lukas Graham, subsequently withdrew in solidarity with Macklemore. Irish folk group Beoga also stepped away from the tour and performed at Monday's Dublin concert. Their appearance directly linked the earlier dispute to the new show.

Macklemore revisited the controversy onstage. 'Six weeks ago, it was two words. Two words is all that it took,' he told the audience, describing the phrase as rooted in love and liberation. He spoke about Palestinian families suffering in Gaza and rejected the idea that his appeal amounted to hatred.

Macklemore's Dublin Show Puts Gaza Students in the Spotlight

The evening brought together political appeals and performances. Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham welcomed the audience before Palestinian singer Lina Makoul delivered a wordless vocal performance. DJ Habibeats and Dead Prez also performed, while messages from Mark Ruffalo, Cynthia Nixon and Ilana Glazer played on screen.

Hozier used his surprise appearance to press Ireland's government over visa refusals affecting 55 students from Gaza with university scholarships. He encouraged the crowd to support a petition seeking intervention. 'It's baffling why it hasn't been solved yet,' he said.

Ireland's Department of Justice defended its procedures in parliament on 22 October. It said each application was assessed individually and that scholarships did not automatically secure visas. Some applicants have challenged refusal decisions in court, putting their ability to begin courses under scrutiny.

Kneecap's set drew an enthusiastic response, with concertgoers forming a mosh pit, according to eyewitness reporting. Macklemore later performed 'Same Love' and introduced 'Where Is Our Love?', a new song discussing Gaza, US immigration enforcement, Sudan and Congo. One concertgoer, Michael Keating, told AFP that Macklemore had put his career at risk by taking a public stand.

Macklemore closed with 'Can't Hold Us' and another 'free Palestine' chant. The series is scheduled to continue at Paris's Accor Arena on 29 October and London's OVO Arena Wembley on 30 October. Organisers say further dates, including US performances, are planned.