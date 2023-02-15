KEY POINTS The Koh-i-Noor diamond was acquired by the British monarchy in 1849

King Charles' coronation is set to take place at Westminster Abbey, on May 6

India has made several claims to be the rightful owner of the Kohinoor diamond

The controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond will not be used in the coronation ceremony of King Charles and Queen consort Camilla, which is set to take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Camilla will wear a different crown instead, which will be modified to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

👑 The new Coronation emblem has been unveiled!



The emblem will feature throughout the historic events in May, including street parties, community gatherings and on official merchandise. pic.twitter.com/Yr3Gb1Lnd4 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 10, 2023

The history of Koh-i-Noor

The Koh-i-Noor, which means "Mountain of Light," is one of the largest cut diamonds in the world. While its exact origins remain unknown, it was likely discovered in South India during the 13th century.

Since its discovery, the enormous diamond has been in possession of various rulers including Kakatiyas, Alauddin Khilji, Babur, Shah Jahan, Nadir Shah, Ahmad Shah Durrani, Maharaja Ranjit Singh until it was eventually acquired by the British monarchy.

It was acquired by Queen Victoria in 1849, following the second Anglo-Sikh war when Punjab was brought under the East India Company. The diamond was taken by the British after the signing of the Last Treaty of Lahore.

What is the controversy surrounding the crown?

The Koh-i-Noor diamond's history has marked it out as one of the most controversial diamonds in history. It is also one of the most sought after diamonds in history.

The priceless diamond which has become part of the British Crown Jewels has been on public display in the Jewel House at the Tower of London.

However, it is surrounded by disputes as the governments of India, Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the Taliban insurgency have all claimed ownership of the Koh-i-Noor, demanding its return ever since India gained independence from the British Empire in 1947.

India's claim about the Kohinoor diamond

Ownership of the Koh-i-Noor, one of the largest cut diamonds in the world, is still under dispute and there have been concerns about a diplomatic row with India if the Koh-i-Noor diamond is used.

India has made several claims to be the rightful owner of the diamond and also stated that it would continue to explore ways to gain the return of the Kohinoor from the United Kingdom.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, reignited India's will to reacquire the legendary Koh-i-Noor. Many Indians took to social media calling for the return of the 105.6 carat diamond that was discovered in India.

Here's what will be used in the ceremony instead

Camilla, the Queen Consort will be wearing Queen Mary's Crown at the ceremony. The crown has been taken out of the Tower of London to be resized and altered.

According to Buckingham Palace, this is the first time that an existing crown will be used for the Coronation of a Consort instead of a new commission being made, since the 18th century.

As a tribute to the late Queen, the crown will be modified with diamonds from her personal jewellery collection. The crown will be reset using diamonds known as Cullinan III, IV and V which were often worn by the Queen as brooches.

King Charles III will wear the St Edward's Crown, which is regarded as the centrepiece of the Crown Jewels. It is currently displayed at the Tower of London after being modified for the coronation.

It was originally made for King Charles II in 1661 as a replacement for an earlier crown which was destroyed after the English Civil War. According to BBC, the St Edward's Crown was also used for the Queen's coronation.

The biggest and most notable diamonds in the world

While the Koh-i-Noor is the most famous diamond in the world, there are several others that are sure to take your breath away for more than one reason.

The Cullinan Diamond, which was discovered in the Premier Mine in South Africa in 1905, is the world's biggest diamond. Named after the owner of the mine, Thomas Cullinan, this fascinating diamond weighs a massive 3,106 carats in its uncut state.

Cullinan I, "Star of Africa" which was cut from the Cullinan Diamond, adorns the sceptre of the British King's insignia and which is now kept inside the Tower of London.

The Excelsior diamond was discovered in 1893 at the Jagersfontein Mine in South Africa. It weighs 995.29 carats and is the third largest rough diamond of gem-quality in the world.

Hope is an unbelievably beautiful 45.52 carats deep blue diamond. This fancy diamond was originally extracted in the 17th century from the Kollur Mine in Guntur, India. It is exhibited at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C.

The Dresden Green Diamond, also known as the Dresden Green is a naturally green coloured diamond. It weighs 41 carats and originated in India. The diamond was bought by Friedrich August II, Duke of Saxony, in 1742 and is named after its place of security—the Green Vaults in Dresden, Germany. It is still displayed in the location as part of the Saxon electors' jewellery collection.