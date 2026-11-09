A routine postal delivery in Mount Holly, New Jersey, ended with police discovering three deceased individuals inside a residence on 6 November.

Postal worker Dom Clements noticed the message whilst walking his usual delivery route on Winding Way. The note, written on a standard letter-sized piece of paper, explicitly requested emergency assistance, prompting Clements to seek advice from a resident before contacting emergency services.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office confirmed that officers were called to the unit block of Winding Way, but the identities of the deceased, who were described by authorities as elderly, have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The autopsies were scheduled to be conducted over the weekend by the Burlington County Medical Examiner's Office to determine their cause of death.

The Discovery of the Cryptic Note

That afternoon, Clements observed a standard 8.5 by 11-inch (21.6 by 27.9 cm) sheet of paper affixed to the deceased's front door with clear wrapping tape. The tape also sealed the property's mailbox.

The handwritten note bore a message saying '9-1-1 Inside' alongside two rudimentary hand-drawn sad faces. Clements noted the placement of the note, explaining to local media that the sign was positioned where only a daily postal courier would realistically notice it from the porch.

'I thought it was weird, because the only person that would have been able to see that sign would have been me, 'cause I'm the only one that goes to that house every day,' Clements stated in an interview with the New York Post.

Shaken by the unusual visual scene, he consulted a passing neighbour before officially alerting emergency dispatchers.

The Victims and the Scene

Neighbour David Babcock said that two brothers and a sister, believed to be in their 60s, lived at the property.

A longtime neighbourhood resident who was going on a walk when Clements made the discovery spoke to the New York Post anonymously, saying four siblings had resided there and 'pretty much stayed by themselves'.

She added that none of them drove. The same neighbour recalled that one sister had worked as a crossing guard for years and that her brother routinely walked to a nearby convenience store.

Babcock also said that police had informed him there was a significant amount of blood inside the property. Authorities have not publicly disclosed further details about the condition of the scene.

Investigation and Official Response

Following the emergency call, representatives from the Mount Holly Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office secured the scene to initiate a comprehensive forensic investigation.

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Mount Holly Police Chief Clifford Spencer announced the discovery.

Chief Spencer issued a statement reported on the Mount Holly Township Police Department Facebook page acknowledging community concern, saying, 'I understand that an incident of this nature is deeply concerning to our community. As your Chief of Police, I want to assure you that the safety and security of our residents remain my highest priority.'

Authorities said there was no threat or danger to the public in connection with the incident.

He added that his 'thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident'. The cause of death remains unknown, and the Prosecutor's Office has said the names of the deceased are being withheld until next of kin can be notified.