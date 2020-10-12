Kristin Cavallari seems to be moving on fast from her recent divorce with estranged husband Jay Cutler. The reality television personality is apparently back on the dating scene and has sparked romance rumours with a new man in her life.

"Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County" star was spotted kissing comedian Jeff Dye. In footage obtained by TMZ, the 33-year-old actress Kristin Cavallari exchanged a passionate kiss on the lips with the American stand-up comedian during a fun night at a bar in Chicago on Saturday.

Dye, 37, is known for emerging as a finalist on the sixth season of NBC's "Last Comic Standing." He has also appeared on several comedy shows and host of MTV's Club New Year's Eve 2013 Live from Time's Square. And now, he is the host of "Jeff Dye's Friendship" podcast.

There is no confirmation about the pair's association. Meanwhile, the publication reveals that it is "unclear for now if it was one-off or if they have been a thing."

Cavallari was spotted at Fulton Market, a bar, and restaurant district in Chicago where she was seen "all dressed up" with a guy. However, it remains uncertain who he was.

Us Weekly notes that Cavallari and Dye follow each other on Instagram. They have also been commenting on each other's posts in recent months.

The rumours of the pair's new romance come months after Cavallari and her estranged husband Jay Cutler announced separation. In April, Cavallari posted a photo on Instagram with a lengthy caption whereby she announced that she and the former quarterback are getting a divorce.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family," Cavallari wrote.

The former couple tied the knot in the year 2013. They share three children together, sons Camden Jack and Jaxon Wyatt, and daughter Saylor James. Cavallari and Cutler are believed to be on friendly terms as they continue to co-parent their children.