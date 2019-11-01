Kylie Jenner showed off three elaborate costumes ahead of the Halloween this year, however, she was saving the best for the last. The makeup mogul channeled Marilyn Monroe in her fourth look saved for the Halloween day, and the look turned out to be a magazine cover.

Kylie Jenner recreated Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" look from the 1953 film "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" for V magazine. The 22-year-old took to Instagram to share her look, a reference shot of Monroe, and her cover picture for V Magazine. "Diamonds are a girls best friend... @vmagazine cover," she captioned one of the pictures.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul wore a sultry strapless silk gown with an oversize bow in the back and arm-length gloves made from the same material. She accessorised her look with layered diamond necklaces, bracelets and diamond drop earrings. A blonde bob-length wig, a matte cut crease eye shadow look, a glossy red pout along with the iconic faux mole made her look eerily similar to Monroe.

Some Halloween costumes never go out of style and Monroe's look is a classic. Jenner is not the first celebrity to channel the look. Actress Blake Lively dressed up as Monroe and in fact performed on "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" in a dream sequence on the TV sitcom "Gossip Girl". Singer Camila Cabello channeled the look at iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2018.

However, the youngest billionaire did it for Halloween and an editorial, so her recreation ended up being the most alike to Monroe's outfit. Jenner's gown, a replica of the pink William Travilla gown that Monroe wore in the song, was created by designer Alejandro Peraza of Alejandro Collection, reports People.

The V Magazine shared a filtered gif of Kylie Jenner recreating a moment from the song on Instagram and revealed it will be the first Video cover of the magazine.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star went all out this year with four Halloween costumes. For the Halloween eve, Jenner dressed up as Princess Ariel from "The Little Mermaid".

get my Ariel Halloween makeup look and shop my mermaid glam bundle! ðŸ https://t.co/UmJIkJCoL4 pic.twitter.com/V6T4BV8HHy — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 31, 2019

Jenner put a lot of effort to look the best possible version of the Disney princess, to the extent that she wore icy blue contact lenses to match the mermaid's eye. Her costume included a pearl-adorned seashell strapless bra top and a sequined green skirt with a thigh-high slit. She donned a fiery red wig and carried a crystal-encrusted clutch in the shape of Flounder, Ariel's fish friend in the film.

On Monday night, the star dressed up as the classic Playboy bunny for her BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou's Playboy-themed Halloween bash. The Playboy outfit, her second look for Halloween this year, included a plunging strapless bustier and tights, a black-and-white bow tie, wrist cuffs and oversize black bunny ears.

For her first outfit on Saturday, Jenner along with Karanikolaou had recreated Madonna and Britney Spears's iconic look from their infamous performance at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. Jenner and her BFF also recreated the infamous moment from the award show where the two legends locked lips on the stage.