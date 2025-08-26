FC Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has finally put weeks of rumours to rest by confirming his relationship with Argentine singer Nicki Nicole.

The 18-year-old wonderkid went public on Monday when he posted a loved-up photo with Nicole to celebrate her 25th birthday. The Instagram reveal, which came after several cryptic hints and sightings in Monaco, immediately went viral and sent fans into a frenzy.

The announcement has turned Yamal and Nicole into one of the most talked-about celebrity couples of the summer, dominating headlines in both football and entertainment circles.

The Rumours That Sparked Frenzy

Speculation about Yamal's girlfriend had been brewing for weeks. Fans spotted overlapping social media posts and shared appearances, including the pair spending time together in Monaco earlier this summer.

The gossip intensified during Yamal's lavish 18th birthday celebrations in July, where Nicole was said to be present. By the time the Instagram post dropped, the story had already reached fever pitch online.

Instagram Post Makes It Official

Yamal's birthday tribute to Nicole confirmed what many had suspected. The picture and heartfelt caption spread rapidly across Spanish and international media, while fans reposted the image thousands of times.

Within hours, the couple were trending worldwide, with Nicole's name climbing search rankings as fans rushed to learn more about the singer who had captured Barcelona's rising star.

Who Is Lamine Yamal's Girlfriend Nicki Nicole?

Nicki Nicole, born Nicole Denise Cucco in Rosario, Argentina, in 2000, is a rising powerhouse in Latin urban music.

According to People, she first broke out in 2019 with her viral hit Wapo Traketero, before making history as the first Argentine artist to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Nicole has since racked up millions of streams with hits like Colocao and Mamichula, collaborated with major international artists, and earned several Latin Grammy nominations. Today, she is seen as one of Argentina's most exciting young stars.

TONIGHT: Nicki Nicole (@naikinai19) makes her US TV debut performing “Wapo Traketero” & "No Toque Mi Naik" with special guest Lunay (@lunaypr1) 🎶 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/ToZ9avSEXM — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) April 27, 2021

Nicki Nicole's Age and the Relationship Debate

At 25 years old, Nicki Nicole is seven years older than Lamine Yamal, who turned 18 in July 2025. The age difference has fuelled extensive debate online, with some fans celebrating the relationship and others questioning the dynamic.

The discussion has added another layer of intrigue to the couple's public reveal. Despite the controversy, both Yamal and Nicole continue to attract widespread support from their followers, with the Instagram post drawing millions of likes within hours.

Nicki Nicole's Estimated Net Worth

Nicki Nicole's career has also prompted interest in her financial profile. Entertainment outlets estimate her net worth to be between $1 million (£742,478) and $3 million (£2.22 million) USD, reflecting her success in music sales, streaming revenue, and touring.

She has also collaborated with international artists, expanding her visibility in the United States and Europe. Endorsement deals and brand partnerships further add to her growing net worth, reinforcing her status as one of Argentina's most marketable stars.

Yamal's Rising Stardom Amid Personal Spotlight

The relationship reveal comes at a pivotal time for Lamine Yamal, who is widely viewed as one of football's brightest prospects.

Having only turned 18, Yamal has already secured a starting role at FC Barcelona and drawn praise from coach Hansi Flick, who recently described him as 'one of the best players the world will ever see'.

Off the pitch, Yamal's influence is reflected in soaring jersey sales and an expanding international profile. With the confirmation of his romance with Nicki Nicole, the young footballer's personal life is now drawing as much attention as his performances on the field.