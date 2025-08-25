BBC's lavish new historical epic King and Conqueror stormed onto screens on Sunday night, debuting on BBC One before landing on BBC iPlayer, and it's already causing a stir.

The eight-part saga reimagines the brutal rivalry between Harold Godwinson and William of Normandy in the bloody countdown to the Battle of Hastings in 1066.

With a heavyweight cast led by James Norton and Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, the series dazzles with sweeping visuals and high-stakes drama. But its bold take on one of history's most infamous clashes has sharply divided critics, while fans are already clamouring for a second season.

King and Conqueror Cast Steals the Spotlight

The cast of King and Conqueror has quickly become one of the show's biggest talking points. James Norton steps into the role of Harold Godwinson, the last Anglo-Saxon king of England, while Game of Thrones favourite Nikolaj Coster-Waldau brings to life William, Duke of Normandy, who would go on to become William the Conqueror.

They are joined by an impressive supporting line-up including Juliet Stevenson, Eddie Marsan, Emily Beecham and Clémence Poésy. Critics have highlighted how the ensemble adds weight and nuance to a story that might otherwise have felt overly familiar.

Much of the acclaim has focused on Norton and Coster-Waldau, whose commanding performances ground the series in both political intrigue and raw human drama.

Behind the scenes, Norton's dedication became headline news when he broke his collarbone during filming but chose to continue performing in demanding battle sequences. In another on-set anecdote, he revealed that an accidental nose-biting incident with a fellow actor was so convincing it made the final cut.

King and Conqueror Reviews — Divided Opinions

Early King and Conqueror reviews highlight a sharp divide between admiration and scepticism. The Times called the show 'historical tosh' yet admitted it remained highly entertaining, pointing to standout performances and sweeping cinematography.

Critics have praised the cast, particularly James Norton and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, but raised concerns over the pacing, heavy exposition and dark, stylised visuals that at times overshadow the storytelling.

Viewers have also questioned the drama's approach to historical accuracy. The famous tale of King Harold being killed by an arrow in the eye is presented as part of the narrative, but historians note that the reality may have been a far more brutal close-combat death.

Additional dramatic liberties, such as condensed timelines and romanticised subplots, have sparked discussion over whether the series sacrifices fact for spectacle.

Fans Already Hoping for a Sequel

Social media platforms are abuzz with posts from viewers praising the King and Conqueror cast and speculating about whether the story could continue beyond the events of 1066.

The Guardian notes that the series 'starts slowly and never quite attains escape velocity', but nonetheless marks the return to the battlefield, this time in colour, as a dramatic moment that leaves audiences naturally wondering whether there could be more to the story.

The ending, which builds to the inevitable Battle of Hastings, has been described as a natural 'cliffhanger' moment that naturally lends itself to a follow-up series.

Fans argue that the calibre of the cast and the scale of the production deserve another outing, with many already expressing they are 'hoping for a sequel'. Industry analysts have noted that while no sequel has been confirmed, the BBC's decision may hinge on iPlayer viewing figures and international interest.

Why King and Conqueror Is Trending in the UK

The popularity of King and Conqueror underscores Britain's fascination with medieval history and the Battle of Hastings, one of England's most pivotal moments. The drama has reignited interest in Harold Godwinson and William the Conqueror, drawing comparisons to Vikings and House of the Dragon. With a high-profile cast, striking visuals and controversial storytelling, it has quickly become one of the season's most talked-about shows.