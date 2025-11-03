The late Emman Atienza has inspired a new bill in the Philippines that aims to combat cyberbullying and online hate. The move was a great tribute to the young online personality who previously talked about her mental health struggles. However, it also raised some eyebrows for a reason, setting the stage for further discussion.

What Is The Emman Atienza Bill?

Senator JV Ejercito filed the Emman Atienza Bill, also known as the Anti-Online Hate and Harassment Bill, which aims to fight cyberbullying, fake news, and defamation, especially among the youth.

Under the bill, anyone involved in cyberlibel, hate speech, cyberstalking, and non-consensual sharing of private information will be punished. Digital platforms will also be ordered to remove harmful content within a day of verified complaints or court orders.

A Victim Support and Protection Program will also be established to provide 'psychosocial counseling, legal assistance, and protection services.'

According to Ejercito, he filed the Bill in the hope that 'Emman's passing will not be in vain.' The Emman Atienza Bill is also a reminder to 'bring back kindness online.'

'We must prevent another tragedy where our fellowmen, especially the youth, are pushed to the breaking point by the vitriol of online hate,' the senator concluded.

Some Social Media Users Questioned The Emman Atienza Bill

While Senator Ejercito's intention in filing the Emman Atienza Bill is to stop online hate, some questioned his true motive. Several online users pointed out the Philippines' R.A. 10627 or Anti-Bullying Act, which was signed into law on 12 September 2013.

Critics wondered about the difference between Ejercito's new bill and the old one, since both include cyberbullying. Meanwhile, some quickly accused Ejercito of allegedly using Emman for publicity.

One user on X, formerly Twitter, claimed that Ejercito's move was 'politically motivated' and would only serve the 'nepo babies of corrupt officials' because the bill is to their advantage. The social media user said it was 'disrespectful.'

Several other users agreed, with another writing the new bill was just 'a waste of time.' A different X commenter said they share the 'same thought' and instead hoped that the Philippine government would improve the health care system to include mental health and encourage more individuals to pursue mental health professions.

One commenter also wondered about the need for a 'replicated law.' The X user, instead, wants the official to amend the existing law and add 'necessary enhancements' to make it 'more effective and adaptive to different circumstances of the present.'

Politically-motivated yan. That will only become a plus advantage sa mga nepo babies and corrupt officials.



Gagamitin nila si Emman to justify their wrongdoings to the people which I find it disrespectful and bastos.



Patahimikin niyo na siya, please lang. — Astrid Anndee (@astridanndee421) November 3, 2025

TANONG LNG ANG ALAM KO MAY CYBER BULLYING LAW N DI BA? SO WHY THE NEED TO MAKE A REPLICATED LAW INSTEAD OF JUST IMPROVING AND AMENDING THE EXISTING LAW TO.ADD ON NECESSARY ENHANCEMENTS TO MAKE THE CURRENT LAW MORE EFFECTIVE AND ADAPTIVE TO DIFFERENT CIRCUMSTANCES OF THE PRESENT — MAXIMUS AURELIUS (@IamLOudNProud) November 3, 2025

Our government could always be relied upon to use a terrible family tragedy to give more power to themselves. This bill, if it passes, will be used to harass critics. 🤭 — Jeg 🙂 (@JoseAlbertoConc) November 3, 2025

Emman Atienza Did Not Die In Vain

Emman Atienza's father, Kim Atienza, recently opened up about her death in an interview with One at Heart, Jessica Soho. Kim believed that his daughter did not die in vain because 'everything is planned by the Lord.'

The grieving dad added that there was a 'beautiful reason' behind everything that happened, which gave him peace. Kim also shared what happened days before Emman's death.

Emman reportedly texted her mum that she was in an emergency. The teenager, however, assured her that there was 'no self-harm.'

Emman's family tried calling her several times after receiving the text message, but couldn't reach her. Two days later, Kim's wife, Felicia Atienza, who was in Florida at the time, called him and informed him of the 'terrible news' that their daughter, Emman, was gone.