A US intelligence memo warns that Iranian plots to kill Americans have reached 'advanced stages' as Washington reduces staffing at four Middle East embassies. Sent to Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday, 23 October 2026, the Iran intelligence memo names no targets or attack dates.

The warning follows renewed fighting involving Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthis and concern about fresh US-Israeli strikes. The affected American embassies, in Jordan, Lebanon, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, will remain open. Officials say the latest staffing changes do not require employees to leave those countries.

What the Iran Intelligence Memo Says About the Alleged Plots

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton reported that US agencies had received intelligence indicating Iran had 'substantially increased efforts to target US personnel'. He assessed that lethal plots were at an advanced stage in the Middle East and other countries. It is an intelligence assessment, not proof of imminent attacks.

The one-page, unclassified memorandum was first obtained and published by Axios. The Associated Press subsequently obtained it independently. Three US officials confirmed its delivery to AP. Rubio also serves as national security adviser.

Neither the targets nor the alleged methods appear in the public document. It does not identify countries outside the Middle East or explain when any attack might take place. Those omissions limit what the warning establishes.

Clayton said senior State Department officials had already received sensitive information concerning the threat. He offered to make more intelligence available to personnel who might face danger, including by lowering restrictions on its disclosure. The evidence underlying the assessment has not been released publicly.

Iran Intelligence Memo Emerges as Four Embassies Reduce Staff

The State Department is cutting personnel at diplomatic missions already operating under 'restricted operations' arrangements. That means staffing had previously been limited because of security concerns. The embassies are not closing, and the latest measures stop short of compulsory departures.

The approach differs from the department's order in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, 21 October. There, nonessential US personnel and their families were told to leave. The instruction covered the American embassy in Riyadh and consulates in Jeddah and Dhahran.

Officials told The Associated Press that concerns about Iran and the Houthis were relevant to the four embassy reductions. That does not establish that Clayton's memo itself triggered the decisions. The distinction between a security warning and an operational order is important.

When the reductions were initially announced, the department emphasised potential attacks by the Houthis. However, travel advisories updated on 23 October for Qatar and the United Arab Emirates also referred to Iranian efforts to target US government officials. Both advisories warned of risks connected to regional instability.

The Houthis have launched missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia amid renewed fighting with a Saudi-led coalition. US officials nevertheless denied that the embassy staffing measures were connected to possible new American and Israeli strikes against Iran. They did not rule out further military action.

Trump Raises Prospect of More Strikes as US-Iran Talks Remain Stalled

President Donald Trump revived that possibility during a rally in Fort Myers, Florida, on Friday. Referring to the US military campaign known as Operation Epic Fury, he said, 'We may do another little Epic Fury, or they'll agree.' His comment suggested a choice between further action and negotiations, without announcing an operation.

Mediators have been attempting to restart formal discussions between Washington and Tehran, but no breakthrough has been announced. The conflict has also increased energy costs and political pressure in the US. Republicans face congressional midterm elections on 3 November.

According to Iranian state television, the Revolutionary Guard navy has threatened US bases if American forces continue assisting commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz. The passage is an important route for global energy shipments, increasing the consequences of disruption.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, writing in the Financial Times, warned that further escalation could endanger civilians, neighbouring countries and the world economy. He also addressed the possibility of a diplomatic settlement. His warning concerned the wider conflict, not the specific allegations described in Clayton's memo.