Michelle Alejandra Rubio Leiva, a 36-year-old Florida resident, died after falling from an exposed mountainside in Italy's Dolomites on Saturday, 17 October, after leaving a trail to take a photograph. Her sister witnessed the fall near Forcella Pordoi and alerted emergency services, according to reports published after the accident.

The estimated distance varies between accounts. CNN, citing local police, reported that Rubio Leiva fell more than 300 metres (about 1,000 feet), while Italian newspapers Il Dolomiti and Corriere della Sera put the fall at about 200 metres and between 200 and 300 metres respectively. The precise distance has not been independently established in the reports reviewed.

How the Fall Happened

Rubio Leiva was on holiday with relatives in the Val di Fassa area of Trentino, north-eastern Italy. The group was near Forcella Pordoi, in the Sella group of the Dolomites, when she and her sister reportedly moved away from the trail towards a steep, exposed spot to take a picture.

CNN reported, citing emergency workers who spoke to local media, that Rubio Leiva slipped and fell into the canyon below. Her sister raised the alarm, prompting the dispatch of mountain rescue specialists and a helicopter from the Trentino Alpine and Cave Rescue Services.

The group had intended to reach Rifugio Maria by cable car, according to Il Dolomiti. The accident happened about 200 metres from the station, the Italian outlet reported. People reported that a mountain rescuer already nearby helped helicopter crews locate the site by providing coordinates.

Medical personnel reached the scene by helicopter, but a doctor pronounced Rubio Leiva dead. People reported that the emergency response placed their arrival at around 12.30pm local time. Her relatives were flown to Canazei, while rescuers recovered her body. The recovery operation ended at about 2.30pm, according to People's account of local reporting.

Conflicting Fall Estimates

Il Dolomiti reported a fall of about 200 metres (656 feet), while Corriere della Sera gave an estimate of 200 to 300 metres (656 to 984 feet). CNN, citing police, reported a distance of more than 300 metres.

The accounts differ, so the distance should not be presented as a confirmed measurement. The incident was reported near Forcella Pordoi; Sass Pordoi is a nearby summit and viewpoint in the same mountain area.

CNN described the wider Sass Pordoi area as reaching about 2,848 metres (9,344 feet) above sea level. That elevation refers to the broader mountain area, not a verified measurement of the exact point where Rubio Leiva fell. The distinction matters because the reports identify the accident site as near Forcella Pordoi, rather than at the summit itself.

The Risks of the Terrain

The Dolomites are a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for their dramatic rock formations and panoramic views. The Italian Alpine Rescue unit told CNN that the hiking area has steep inclines, loose gravel and falling rocks, which can make footing difficult.

CNN reported on 23 October that the rescue unit had recorded more than 80 deaths in the Dolomites during 2026 to that point. That was a year-to-date figure, not a final total for the year.

Who Was Michelle Alejandra Rubio Leiva?

Rubio Leiva was a US citizen born in Guatemala who lived in Florida, according to People. She graduated from Brigham Young University in 2012 and worked in communications, marketing, consulting and business development.

Corriere della Sera linked her professional profile to Rubio Contesse Advisors, a Miami-based firm, and reported that she had taken part in volunteer projects. The newspaper also recounted a volunteer effort in which Rubio Leiva and her mother prepared bags containing sandwiches, water and snacks to distribute to people in need in Miami. People reported that she had worked in Rome in 2025 as a digital nomad in consulting and had volunteered in initiatives supporting young people and underserved communities.