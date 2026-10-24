Danny Burmawi says his brother threatened to behead him after he converted from Islam to Christianity in Jordan. In an interview published on Friday, 23 October 2026, he urged US churches to speak more openly about faith and politics.

His account, given to The Christian Post, links an alleged family threat with his current work in the United States. He now offers training through an organisation focused on religion, ideology and public policy.

Danny Burmawi Describes Alleged Threat After Leaving Islam

Burmawi said he grew up in Jordan and could not recall meeting a non-Muslim until he was 17. He began questioning his upbringing while studying Islamic history and meeting someone who had secretly converted to Christianity.

He declined to identify that person or provide many details, citing security concerns. The encounter, he said, helped him reconsider his beliefs.

'I walked away the moment I read the Gospel,' he told The Christian Post.

Burmawi said he subsequently left Jordan for Lebanon because he feared for his safety. He alleges that his brother threatened to behead him if he returned home.

The interview offered no independent corroboration of the threat and did not include a response from his brother. Accounts also differ over the year Burmawi left Jordan, so the precise timing of his departure remains uncertain.

The wider risks facing some converts in Jordan have been documented, although they do not establish Burmawi's individual allegation. Christian advocacy group Open Doors reports that converts from Islam can experience family pressure, social exclusion and threats of violence.

Jordan does not impose a specific criminal penalty for changing religion, according to the US State Department's 2023 religious freedom report. However, converts can face complications involving marriage, inheritance and official recognition of their faith.

That distinction matters. Open Doors says many Christians belonging to Jordan's established churches generally enjoy considerable religious freedom, while converts from Islam can encounter different pressures.

Burmawi said he went on to study theology and serve in Christian ministry across the Middle East. His work reportedly included evangelism and establishing churches in eight countries before he relocated to the United States in 2023.

Why Danny Burmawi Wants Churches to Speak Out

Burmawi founded the Ideological Defense Institute, which offers educational materials to churches and policymakers. Its programmes address Islam, political ideas and the historical influence of Christianity on Western society.

He told The Christian Post that reactions to the Hamas-led attack on Israel on 7 October 2023 influenced his decision to establish the organisation. He believes some Western discussions of militant violence emphasise political grievances while neglecting religious ideology.

That is his political interpretation, not evidence that Muslims share a single outlook or support extremism. Burmawi also argues that Islam can shape systems of law and government as well as private religious practice.

Research provides a more varied picture of Muslims' political beliefs. A 2013 Pew Research Center survey found substantial differences between countries in attitudes towards sharia and its role in government. Those historical findings cannot be treated as a measure of opinion today.

Burmawi believes some younger Westerners are attracted to Islam because it offers certainty and structure. The interview presented no survey establishing how widespread that motivation is.

His criticism also extends to churches he believes have softened their positions to accommodate cultural expectations. He argues that avoiding difficult political questions risks leaving congregations unable to explain their convictions.

A Cornell University event listing advertised Burmawi for a discussion on Islam, Israel and Western responses to terrorism on 1 October 2026. The listing does not establish whether the event took place.

Burmawi said his aim was not to restrict other people's religious freedom. He wants Christians to be more willing to discuss how their beliefs inform laws and public policy.

'The Church needs to just step up and start addressing the public square again,' he said.