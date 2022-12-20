Samsung fans are waiting with bated breath to get their hands on the Galaxy S23 series flagship smartphones. However, the Korean tech behemoth isn't sparring any effort to keep key details about the upcoming Galaxy S-series phones under wraps.

Although Samsung is leaving no stone unturned to prevent details of its next flagship offering from surfacing online, the Galaxy S23 series rumour mill is in full swing.

Notably, the Galaxy S23 series could comprise the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones. All three phones have been subject to multiple leaks lately.

The Galaxy S23 series trio has previously been spotted online in the form of alleged renders. Moreover, the dummy units of the upcoming handsets popped up on the internet earlier this week.

As if that weren't enough, some official-looking Galaxy S23 cases have now surfaced online. This gives us a clearer idea of what the upcoming flagship handsets might look like.

The Galaxy S23 series dummy units were leaked online not long ago. The images indicated that the upcoming S-series handsets had received a radical design overhaul.

It looks like Samsung is planning to ditch the Contour Cut design language for the Galaxy S23 series. As a result, the rear camera setup of the upcoming flagship smartphones won't seamlessly blend into the metal frame.

Instead, the three camera lenses will protrude from the rear panel. To those unaware, the Galaxy A series smartphones adopt a similar rear camera module design.

However, metal rings surrounding the camera cutouts separate the Galaxy S23 series from the A series phones. The new design will also likely lower the heft of the impending Samsung phones.

Popular retailer MobileFun has shared a slew of images of alleged first and third-party cases for the Galax S23 smartphones on its official website. These images align with previously leaked design renders of the Galaxy S22 series successors.

In February, Samsung is reportedly prepping to launch the Galaxy S23 series during the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. The company will put these speculations to rest at the impending Galaxy S23 launch event.