An update on LeBron James' future has been disclosed by his agent and longtime friend Rich Paul.

The four-time MVP is officially a free agent. The superstar has completed his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. His future in the league is now entirely up in the air.

As expected, James' next move remains one of the biggest topics of the NBA offseason. The choices ahead of him are vast. James could decide to re-sign with the Lakers for another year or he could also choose to retire from professional basketball completely. Another distinct possibility is that he explores opportunities with other championship contenders in the league today.

James would prefer to stay with the Lakers for next season. Sources suggest he will stay if he receives a suitable offer in free agency. However, the 41-year-old is still undoubtedly an in-demand commodity across the NBA and teams are desperate to secure his services.

Teams Have Been Calling

According to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, who made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, many teams have already called James' agent, Rich Paul. Front offices across the league are eager to see if they can lure the NBA's all-time leading scorer away from La-La Land.

'Honestly, I think LeBron, more than past years, probably needs even more time with his family, with his inner circle,' Charania said (h/t Yahoo Sports). 'I do know a lot of teams are calling him and his camp. I spoke to Rich Paul the other day at the Chicago Draft Combine last week, and he told me every contender in the NBA, essentially, since the season ended has placed a call.'

Among the teams mentioned are the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. Despite the outside interest, the Lakers could still have a significant advantage over every other suitor as the storied franchise has the most funds to secure James' signature.

Charania added that James is fully expected to play another season in the league rather than retire. His physical condition remains elite and his passion for the game has not waned. The general consensus amongst insiders is that basketball fans will see 'King James' on the court for at least one more year.

James Is Still Undecided

Read more Is LeBron Retiring? NBA Icon Shares a Cryptic Update on NBA Future After Lakers' Disappointing Playoff Exit Is LeBron Retiring? NBA Icon Shares a Cryptic Update on NBA Future After Lakers' Disappointing Playoff Exit

Speculation immediately grew over where James might land if he chooses to part ways with the Lakers right after the team's playoff exit this season. Yet, LBJ refuses to rush his announcement.

'I don't know what the future holds for me, obviously, as it stands right now tonight,' James said via NBA.com. 'I've got a lot of time now. I think I said it last year after we lost to Minnesota. I'll go back and recalibrate with my family and talk with them and spend some time with them, and then obviously when the time comes, you guys will know what I decide to do.'

As it stands, it's safe to say that James is taking his time as he contemplates an unprecedented 24th NBA season. For now, the basketball world will simply have to wait for his decision.