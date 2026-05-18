Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named Kia NBA Most Valuable Player for the second straight season on Sunday in Oklahoma City, becoming the first Canadian to win back‑to‑back MVPs and extending the league's US-born MVP drought to eight consecutive years.

The news came after a two-year stretch in which Gilgeous-Alexander, known universally as SGA, has gone from rising star to the undisputed focal point of the Oklahoma City Thunder's title defence. Last June he walked away with the NBA Finals MVP after leading the Thunder to the championship. Now, with another regular-season MVP in hand and the Western Conference Finals about to begin, the 27‑year‑old finds himself at the centre of a wider shift in the league's balance of power towards international talent.

MVP Honours Underscore Global Takeover Of NBA

Gilgeous-Alexander's latest Kia MVP makes him the 18th player in history to win the award at least twice and the 14th to do it in consecutive seasons. The announcement also continues a run that would have sounded implausible a decade ago. The NBA's most prestigious individual award has now gone to non‑US players every year since 2019.

It started with Giannis Antetokounmpo, born in Greece to Nigerian parents, who won in 2019 and 2020. Nikola Jokic of Serbia followed with trophies in 2021 and 2022. Joel Embiid, born in Cameroon and now a US citizen, claimed the 2023 award, before Jokic picked up a third in 2024.

In 2025 and now 2026, the trophy belongs to Gilgeous-Alexander.

Golden State's Stephen Curry was the last US-born player even to crack the top three in MVP voting, back in 2021. The last American winner was James Harden with Houston in 2018. In NBA terms, that gap is beginning to feel like an era.

'Who he is has never changed,' Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said, giving a nod to the steady personality behind the accolades. 'I think he's touched up the edges on his game and on his leadership and on his perspective, just like anybody else that's coming of age.'

This season, international players again locked out the podium. Jokic and San Antonio's French centre Victor Wembanyama joined SGA as the three finalists, marking the fifth straight year that all top three vote‑getters were born outside the United States.

MVP Season In Numbers

Statistically, Gilgeous-Alexander built a case that was as relentless as his mid‑range pull‑up. He finished second in the league in scoring with 31.1 points per game, trailing only Luka Doncic's 33.5. He also extended his NBA‑record run of regular‑season games with at least 20 points to 140 and counting, a streak that will roll into next season.

On top of the MVP, he picked up another piece of silverware that says almost as much about his reputation among peers and coaches. SGA was voted the NBA's Clutch Player of the Year by a landslide margin, taking 96 of 100 first‑place votes for his performances in the final five minutes of tight games.

Put simply, when it matters most, teams know where the ball is going. And they still struggle to do much about it.

Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick offered perhaps the most succinct scouting report. 'Shai's so good at creating separation when he's able to play 1‑on‑1,' Redick said. 'He's just really hard to stop, for any defender.'

What makes him different from many modern superstars, at least to the eye, is how undramatic the whole thing looks. He favours the mid‑range, a shot many analytics departments would happily phase out, and has turned drawing fouls into a quiet art. He is not a shout‑and‑pose merchant, nor a permanent social‑media storyline.

He has thought about that.

'I've noticed throughout my career and through personal experiences that emotions only get in the way of critical and smart thinking,' Gilgeous-Alexander said, when asked about his almost unnervingly calm demeanour in big moments. 'Especially in those moments when I want to get the job done the most. I try to put my emotions aside and stay locked in on what's present and what matters most.'

US Stars On The Outside As MVP Race Again Goes Global

If SGA's coronation feels inevitable now, it came in a season when Jokic quietly produced one of the sport's statistical outliers. The Denver centre averaged 27.7 points, a league‑best 12.9 rebounds and a league‑best 10.7 assists, the seventh time in NBA history that a player has finished with a triple‑double over a full campaign.

It still was not enough.

There is a pattern there that borders on perverse. Russell Westbrook averaged a triple‑double four times and only once converted it into an MVP. Oscar Robertson did it in 1961‑62 and lost the vote. Jokic has now posted a triple‑double season twice without taking the award, though he remains a three‑time MVP.

That statistical quirk will keep fuelling arguments about what voters truly value. Efficiency over accumulation? Team success over individual volume? Or simply something harder to pin down, like timing and narrative heat.

What is clear is that, for now, the league's centre of gravity is not American.

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On Monday, Gilgeous-Alexander and Wembanyama will test their MVP‑finalist rivalry on the floor when Oklahoma City host San Antonio in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. NBA commissioner Adam Silver is expected at the arena to hand SGA the physical MVP trophy, his third in 12 months after last May's regular‑season award and last June's Finals MVP.

For the Thunder guard, that ceremony will come and go. The more pressing task is keeping his team on course for another title run, while the country that invented the game looks on as yet another foreign‑born star carries its biggest prize.

Nothing about that hierarchy is guaranteed to last, of course, and awards voting is never science. But as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander walks onto the floor in Oklahoma City with a second straight MVP to his name, the old assumption that the NBA's best player must surely be American feels, at least for now, like a relic.