Sam Merrill was left on the floor clutching his neck in Cleveland on Friday night after a violent-looking collision with Ausar Thompson, but NBA officials ruled the Detroit Pistons wing guilty of only a flagrant foul 1 in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference semi-final against the Cavaliers, prompting a furious reaction from home fans.

The incident occurred in the second quarter of Detroit's 115-94 win, with 8:04 remaining before halftime and the Pistons already 12 points ahead. Thompson, freed in recent games to shadow Donovan Mitchell thanks to the emergence of guard Daniss Jenkins, tried to fight over a screen set by Sam Merrill. At full speed, it looked like a hard basketball play. On replay, it looked far uglier.

The replay on the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse video board showed Thompson's left hand wrapped around Sam Merrill's neck as he powered through the screen and slung the Cavaliers guard to the floor. It was the sort of image that usually quietens an arena. Instead, it lit the fuse.

Lead referee Zach Zarba immediately signalled for a video review to see whether the personal foul should be upgraded. After a long look, he announced that Thompson had committed a flagrant foul, penalty 1, meaning 'unnecessary' contact, not the 'excessive' force that would trigger an automatic ejection.

Thompson, who has been central to Detroit's defensive revival over the last two games, admitted he was mainly thinking about staying on the court. 'I just felt like it was a moving screen (on Merrill),' he said. 'I was just hoping that whatever (the referees) decided, I was going to be able to keep playing.'

That hope was granted, and it is hard to pretend it did not matter. Detroit's lead shrank from 12 to three after the foul, before the Pistons pulled away again. By the final buzzer, they had forced a Game 7, and Thompson had logged 10 points, nine rebounds and four steals before fouling out with 3:56 to play and his team up 15.

Why The Sam Merrill Foul Split Opinion In Cleveland

Zarba, speaking to a pool reporter afterwards, defended the officials' decision not to throw Thompson out. He leaned on the league's own rulebook.

'The criteria for a flagrant foul 2 would be windup, impact and follow-through,' Zarba explained. 'On this particular play, there was impact and follow-through, but there was no windup. It was unnecessary contact but also not excessive, so that's why it wasn't upgraded to a flagrant 2.'

Inside the building, that explanation landed badly. As soon as Thompson's hand around Sam Merrill's neck appeared on the big screen, thousands of fans rose to their feet, chanting 'Throw him out.' When the decision came back as a flagrant 1, the boos followed Thompson the rest of the night, every time he checked in and every time he touched the ball.

Cade's showcasing his skills👏



Handles ✅

Midrange ✅

Three ✅



Pistons lead by 12 in Q2 of Game 6! pic.twitter.com/nV0NlQ7oqV — NBA (@NBA) May 15, 2026

Interestingly, the anger in the stands was not mirrored in the Cavaliers' locker room. Merrill, who turned 30 on Friday, said he did not even realise in real time that Thompson's hand had latched on to his neck.

'I thought he just pushed me,' Merrill said. Only when he watched the replay did he see the full picture. Even then, he stopped short of calling for a harsher penalty. 'Maybe the replay showed he full-on grabbed my neck, but I didn't feel like it was excessive,' he added. 'I wasn't expecting an ejection.'

Cavs forward Evan Mobley summed up the uncertainty players now live with under the league's tightly defined, but often loosely interpreted, flagrant system. 'You never know in this league, if it's gonna be a flagrant or an ejection,' he said. 'I don't know.'

Sam Merrill Foul Highlights Pistons' Defensive Shift

Strip away the slow-motion replays and the anger, and the Sam Merrill play was also a window into how this series has shifted. Detroit had started Duncan Robinson on the wing opposite Thompson for the first four games, forcing coach J.B. Bickerstaff to juggle assignments. Thompson could not guard everyone. Some nights, he chased Donovan Mitchell; other possessions, he had to track James Harden or help disguise coverages.

That changed in Game 5, when Robinson sat out with a bad back, and Bickerstaff turned to Daniss Jenkins. The rookie guard stayed in the starting line-up for Game 6 even with Robinson available off the bench. The effect has been stark. With Jenkins taking on more of the guard detail, Thompson has been unleashed on Mitchell. Across regulation in Games 5 and 6, Mitchell has gone a frigid 10-for-35 from the field, excluding his overtime scoring in Game 5.

So when Thompson barrelled through Merrill's screen, it was not an isolated loss of control. It was part of a broader, more physical edge that has crept into the series as Detroit's defence has tightened and Cleveland has tried to hold their ground.

Ausar hit Sam Merrill with the Iverson step-over pic.twitter.com/ODWoDqjYHF — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) May 16, 2026

Mobley's face told a related story. As he spoke late on Friday, a long scratch, picked up in Game 5 and running from above his left eye down the side of his face, was still visibly raw. He believed it came courtesy of former team-mate and current Pistons reserve Caris LeVert. Asked whether that mark and the Thompson incident with Merrill were signs of where this contest has gone, he did not hesitate. 'This is how the series is going,' Mobley said.

No one seriously argued that Thompson staying in the game was the only reason Detroit ran away for a 21-point win. But in a series now defined by fine margins, frayed tempers and, yes, how tightly a defender can grab a shooter's neck on a screen, it felt like more than just another whistle.