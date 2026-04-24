The Philadelphia Eagles made an interesting move in the first round of the NFL Draft, securing a trade with the Dallas Cowboys to get the rights to the No. 20 pick in exchange for their No. 23 selection. The Eagles used that pick to select USC wide receiver Makai Lemon.

In the eyes of pundits, it was seen as a heist. Most expected the Pittsburgh Steelers to pick up Lemon to reinforce their receiving corps. Apparently, they felt the 21-year-old wide receiver would still be available at the No. 21 pick. They thought wrong.

Rather than trade up to secure Lemon's services, they overlooked the possibility that another team might take interest in the former Trojan. With Lemon gone, they had no choice but to pick someone else, selecting offensive tackle Max Iheachanor instead.

Eagles Pounce While Steelers Hesitate

Before he was officially selected by the Eagles, Lemon admitted he expected the Steelers to pick him at No. 21, after revealing he had spoken with them on the phone.

To his surprise, his phone continued to ring, and he was surprised that it was the Eagles. He was told he would be selected at No. 20, apparently something he did not expect. Regardless, he appreciated the recognition and figured there was a reason why Philadelphia wanted him, ESPN reported.

'I feel like everything happened for a reason,' Lemon said. 'They traded up so it means a lot that they really wanted me. I'm all-in and they're going to get everything that I've got.'

And based on Eagles coach Nick Sirianni's comments, it appears that is the case. Given his talent and competitiveness, Lemon will be a key addition to the team.

'His ability to separate, insane ability to catch the ball in contested situations. I love his toughness,' Sirianni said. 'Insanely competitive, so there's a lot to like. Really excited that he's added to our roster.'

Looking at his numbers, it is easy to see why Sirianni and management are upbeat. He had 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, allowing him to earn All-America honours. Moreover, Lemon had 137 catches for 2,008 yards and 14 touchdowns in his college career.

Without question, those numbers and his level of competitiveness drew the Eagles' attention. Further, it also gives them some security in the event that some of their key players are dealt away before next season.

Uncertainty Clouds Eagles Roster Direction

Before drafting Lemon, the Eagles were in the midst of another player issue. This involved A.J. Brown, who pundits feel will be traded at some point. That could happen on 1 June with ESPN's Adam Schefter predicting that the three-time Pro Bowl champion could possibly end up with the New England Patriots.

Read more Stefon Diggs Trial Looms as Assault Claims Put Reputation Under Intense Scrutiny Stefon Diggs Trial Looms as Assault Claims Put Reputation Under Intense Scrutiny

Despite those rumours, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman downplayed the allegations. He stressed that Brown remained an Eagle and that they are taking things one day at a time.

'Again, A.J. is a member of the Eagles. We don't have any trades that have been made or that are done,' Roseman said. 'I think for us, we're taking this one day at a time. We're going to look to improve the team tomorrow and we'll continue to address anything that we have to with our roster.'

For the Steelers, it was a case of getting complacent and failing to consider what other teams had done. It shows that the team is far from being among the NFL's elite, a sign that they may need better, additional personnel to manage the team.