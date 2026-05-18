As Aaron Rai celebrated one of the biggest victories of his career at the 2026 PGA Championship, attention quickly shifted to the woman who has quietly remained by his side throughout his rise in professional golf. Rai's wife, Gaurika Bishnoi, is far more than a supportive partner; she is also an accomplished golfer with her own competitive background and a growing profile in the sport.

The couple's relationship has drawn renewed interest following Rai's latest success on the PGA Tour. While fans searched for photos and details about Bishnoi online, many also discovered that the India-born golfer has built an impressive career of her own, competing professionally while balancing life alongside one of golf's fastest-rising stars.

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Who Is Gaurika Bishnoi? Inside The Game Of Aaron Rai's Wife

Bishnoi was born in India and developed a passion for golf at a young age. She later emerged as one of the country's promising amateur talents before transitioning into the professional circuit, where she competed in several domestic and international events. She has been sharing some glimpses of her games on Instagram.

According to reports from USA Today and Heavy Sports, Bishnoi has long been respected within golfing circles for both her technical consistency and calm approach on the course. She has also represented India in multiple competitions and built a loyal following among golf fans in South Asia.

Beyond her achievements in tournaments, Bishnoi has often been praised for maintaining a relatively private public image despite Rai's growing fame on the PGA Tour. That balance has become increasingly difficult as interest in the couple continues to grow following Rai's championship run.

A Lasting Golf Partnership: Inside Aaron Rai And Gaurika Bishnoi's Relationship

Rai and Bishnoi reportedly met through the golf world, with their shared professional backgrounds helping establish a close connection early in their relationship. Both understood the demands of constant travel, training schedules, and the pressures attached to competitive golf.

Over time, the relationship developed steadily away from major media attention. Reports cited by Hindustan Times state that the pair eventually married after dating for several years.

Bishnoi is a proud wife of Rai. In her Instagram Story, she shared a clip of Rai signing a baby's onesie and captioned it, 'I married a rockstar.'

The couple does not appear to have children at this stage and has largely kept details about their personal life out of the spotlight. Even so, Bishnoi has frequently been seen supporting Rai during significant moments in his career, including major tournaments and PGA Tour appearances.

PGA Championship Glory: How Aaron Rai's Win Highlighted Gaurika Bishnoi

Rai's 2026 PGA Championship triumph marked a career-defining moment for the English golfer, who has steadily established himself among the sport's elite players in recent seasons. The victory also sparked widespread curiosity about how the couple planned to celebrate the milestone together.

While Rai has not publicly detailed specific celebrations, reports suggest he intends to spend time privately with Bishnoi and close family members after an emotionally demanding tournament week. Sources covering the event noted that Bishnoi remained a steady presence throughout the championship, supporting Rai behind the scenes as pressure intensified during the final rounds.

According to Golf News and Bollywood Shaadis, fans have increasingly praised the couple for maintaining a grounded image despite Rai's growing international recognition.

As interest surrounding Rai's personal life continues to expand after his PGA Championship breakthrough, Bishnoi's own achievements in golf are also receiving wider attention. Rather than being recognised merely as the wife of a major champion, she is now being acknowledged as a successful golfer whose career has developed alongside his.