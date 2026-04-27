The Los Angeles Lakers have ruled out guard Austin Reaves for Game 4 of their first-round NBA playoff series against the Houston Rockets, confirming he will not return from a Grade 2 left oblique strain despite earlier expectations of a possible comeback.

The decision comes as the Lakers hold a commanding 3-0 lead in the Western Conference series and move within one win of a sweep and progression to the second round.

Lakers Confirm Austin Reaves Absence for Game 4

Reaves was officially listed as unavailable ahead of Sunday night's clash in Houston, ending speculation that he could make an early return after showing steady improvement in recent days. The 25-year-old has been sidelined since sustaining a Grade 2 left oblique injury earlier this month and has now missed the final stretch of the regular season as well as the opening games of the playoffs.

Despite being previously labelled questionable, the Lakers' medical staff have opted against rushing his return, instead prioritising full recovery during a decisive phase of the postseason. His absence is a notable setback for the Lakers' backcourt rotation, given his role as a secondary playmaker and perimeter scorer.

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Austin Reaves Recovery Timeline

Reaves' continued absence has raised questions about his rehabilitation timeline, particularly as initial reports suggested he could return within approximately four weeks of the injury. While his progress has been described as steady, the Lakers appear to be taking a cautious approach given their strong series position.

The organisation is expected to reassess his availability ahead of the second round, with medical staff focusing on ensuring he returns at full fitness rather than accelerating his comeback during a series that could be concluded in Game 4.

Lakers Maintain Control of Series Despite Injury Setbacks

The Lakers enter Game 4 with a 3-0 series lead over the Rockets, placing them in a dominant position in the Western Conference first round. Historically, NBA teams that take a 3-0 lead have consistently progressed, with no franchise ever overturning such a deficit to win a series.

Even without Austin Reaves and Luka Dončić, the Lakers have controlled the matchup, relying heavily on veteran leadership and depth contributions. Dončić remains sidelined due to a hamstring injury and is currently undergoing rehabilitation in Europe. The franchise has indicated that his return is more likely to be aligned with the next playoff round rather than a potential close-out game.

Line-Up Expectations for Game 4 in Houston

With Reaves unavailable, the Lakers are expected to continue with the same rotation that has been used throughout the series. LeBron James remains the focal point of the offence, supported by DeAndre Ayton in the frontcourt and Rui Hachimura providing scoring versatility.

Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard are also expected to maintain significant minutes in the backcourt. The Lakers' ability to adapt without Reaves has been a key factor in their strong playoff start, with role players stepping into expanded responsibilities.

However, the absence of Reaves removes a key ball-handling option, particularly in half-court possessions where his decision-making and shot creation have previously eased pressure on James.

Rockets Face Elimination Pressure

The Houston Rockets enter Game 4 in a must-win situation, still searching for their first victory of the series. Their postseason hopes are further complicated by uncertainty surrounding Kevin Durant's availability.

Durant has featured only briefly in the series while managing fitness concerns. Head coach Ime Udoka has confirmed that the forward is progressing in his rehabilitation and has resumed limited on-court work, but no official decision has been made regarding his participation in Game 4.

Without consistent availability from key personnel, the Rockets have struggled to match the Lakers' depth and execution on both ends of the floor.