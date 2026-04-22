LeBron James is no stranger to suspense, especially when it concerns his next move. Now 41 years old, the four-time NBA champion has shown he can still keep pace with the next generation of superstars.

James is in his final year with the Los Angeles Lakers after exercising his $52.6 million player option in June 2025. While the Lakers are performing well, what he plans to do after this season remains a major question.

There are only two plausible scenarios: retirement or playing at least one more season. Given his accolades, the four-time Most Valuable Player has little left to prove.

On the other hand, if James decides to play one more season, three teams come to mind. In addition to the Lakers, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors have been speculated as possible destinations.

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From that list, a second return to Cleveland sounds interesting. In his first Cavaliers homecoming, James did so with the promise of delivering a championship. He fulfilled that promise in 2016.

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With his basketball career at a crossroads, a final hurrah with the Cavaliers would be fitting. In fact, former teammate Iman Shumpert believes it would be the coolest story.

The former NBA champion said that one final run with the same team he led to a title would be enticing, according to a TMZ report. However, Shumpert stressed that James has earned the right to make that decision on his own.

The question arose as he was asked about reported plans to mark the 10th anniversary of the Cavaliers' historic 2016 NBA Finals run against the Golden State Warriors. That championship was especially significant as the Cavaliers came back from a 1-3 deficit against the Warriors.

LeBron James Weighs Retirement or Final NBA Run

LeBron's next move has been a topic throughout the season. Each time he has been asked, James has brushed it off, saying he is still uncertain about his plans moving forward.

'When I know, you guys will know. I don't know. I have no idea. I just want to live. That's all,' James said to the media during All-Star weekend, via NBC Sports.

Other than the Cavaliers, staying with the Lakers makes sense. His son, Bronny, is still under contract until the 2027–28 season. Moreover, he and his family have settled in Los Angeles since moving there in 2018.

Known for his penchant for winning, a move to the Warriors has also been suggested. Together with Stephen Curry, who is also at a crossroads in his career, the aim would be to secure one final NBA championship.

But given the uncertainty surrounding the Warriors after their disappointing 2026 playoff push, a move by James to Golden State appears less likely.

Retirement remains an option that could make sense, although it may depend on the outcome of the Lakers' bid in the ongoing postseason. To win the title, the Purple and Gold must navigate a difficult run that includes the San Antonio Spurs, Denver Nuggets and defending champions the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After that, they would face the Eastern Conference champions. With several teams in the East considered strong contenders, there is no clear indication of which side will emerge.

James has previously said that his hunger to play remains, which is why retirement appears far from his thinking. However, once the current season ends, whether that hunger remains is uncertain. He still shows athletic ability despite his age, but one opponent he cannot avoid is Father Time.