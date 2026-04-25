Recent images of Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton together in Malibu, alongside attention on their earlier Tokyo trip this month, have intensified questions over whether the pair are in a real relationship or managing a very public celebrity rollout. Speculation around Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton has grown sharper as beach outings and long dinners have given fans what many see as confirmation, while also fuelling accusations that the relationship is a PR exercise.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were seen on a beach in Malibu



A young rich black man and all you could settle for is a 50 year old worn out whore. Black men are never beating the allegations pic.twitter.com/KWzF1hzKVr — F1 Wallpaper That Goes Hard🏎🏁 (@F1HardWalls4k) April 23, 2026

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton packed on the PDA during a beach date in Malibu, Calif. See photos of the Kardashians star and the F1 driver frolicking in the ocean and sharing a kiss. https://t.co/ZgGAMsPvtW pic.twitter.com/2pGjSDhYr9 — E! News (@enews) April 22, 2026

Rumours around the reality star, 45, and the Formula One driver, 41, had been building for months, with reports of a 'romantic meet-up' in Paris helping push the story into full view in February. That buzz was already being picked over before the latest photographs surfaced, and it came just after a body language expert claimed the pair's chemistry appeared to 'lack sizzle.'

Why Kardashian, Hamilton Triggered PR Talk

One central argument comes from Mike Fahey, founder of Fahey Communications, who told The Mirror US that the Kardashians 'do not need any PR relationships.' His take is less romantic than practical. Celebrity pairings at this level, he said, are now 'high-profile, high-control and highly strategic,' which in his view does not automatically make them fake.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's Beach Date Photos 'Display a Showmance, Not a Romance,' Body Language Expert Claims: 'It's a Fake Scene' https://t.co/RtJdCx9FyS pic.twitter.com/PdtaeaX3yS — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) April 23, 2026

Fahey is not arguing that the relationship must be manufactured. He is arguing that at this level of fame, visibility is rarely accidental, and that is exactly the sort of observation that keeps public suspicion alive. He sharpened that point when asked about Kris Jenner, who has reportedly been close friends with Hamilton for years and once said in 2015 that she hoped he would become a son-in-law.

Fahey said he would not be surprised if Jenner sees 'alignment between two global brands' and allows 'the narrative to build itself,' adding that she has used other relationships in the family as a blueprint. That is not proof of orchestration, but it is the kind of language that makes a celebrity romance sound less like chance and more like design.

What Kardashian, Hamilton History Adds

Kardashian and Hamilton are reported to have begun dating sometime in early 2026, with rumours gaining momentum in February after the reported Paris encounter. The pair then made things 'Instagram official' on 6 April 2026 while travelling together in Tokyo, a move that pushed gossip into something more concrete, even if nothing beyond the public appearances and social media activity has been independently confirmed.

🚨WORD ON THE STREET: Is in as much as Lewis Hamilton is so in love with Kim Kardashian, he has refused to appear on any of the Kardashian TV shows



It may be the wisest thing he has done so far since deciding to date Kim, because the reality is they'd just use his image to… pic.twitter.com/nKRFtL8QY2 — 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑺𝒂𝒍𝒕 𝑶𝒇 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑬𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒉 (@Shadaya_Knight) April 24, 2026

Hamilton's own dating history has only added to the curiosity because, unlike Kardashian's heavily scrutinised love life, his public record is comparatively narrow. He has not previously been married, and his best-known long-term relationship was with Nicole Scherzinger before they split in 2015.

Even Kendall Jenner has been dragged back into the frame. Hamilton and Kardashian's younger sister were linked in 2015 after they were spotted together at the Monaco Grand Prix, but Hamilton said they were just friends.

Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton... and the 'open secret in the industry' the 'couple' are desperate to hide https://t.co/9hVtMIdhGI — Mail+ (@DailyMailUK) April 24, 2026

Fans, unsurprisingly, have not held back. One Instagram user called the pairing 'a showmance,' while others accused Kardashian's camp of arranging 'staged pics' and questioned who had paid for them.

Another wrote, 'These photos look so staged!' and one of the bluntest reactions cut straight to the point. For a sizeable corner of the internet, this does not look like a romance blossoming in public. It looks like an agreement being photographed.