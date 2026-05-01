Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are reportedly hunting for a luxury 'love nest' in California, with sources claiming the pair are in talks to buy a private home in Malibu, Beverly Hills, or Santa Barbara, where they can spend time together away from Kardashian's four children and the glare of hotel security operations.

The news came after the reality star and the Formula 1 champion were spotted on a furniture shopping trip in Los Angeles, fuelling speculation that their months-long romance is moving into a more settled phase. According to Heat Magazine, the couple wants somewhere they can retreat to without the constant logistical headache that comes with being two of the most recognisable faces on the planet.

😍 EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton show PDA during a Malibu beach day! pic.twitter.com/TKfppErGnt — TMZ (@TMZ) April 21, 2026

One source said the couple's motivation is straightforward enough. 'Kim and Lewis want a place that's just for them – somewhere they can go where they don't risk having Kim's kids walk in,' the insider claimed, adding that the current set-up, split between Kardashian's family home and high-end hotels, is beginning to strain.

For context, the 45-year-old SKIMS founder shares four children with her ex-husband Kanye West: North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, eight, and Psalm, six. Hamilton, 41, has no children of his own. Both have spoken in the past, separately, about the complications of dating under intense public scrutiny, and the effort required to maintain any semblance of privacy.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are engaged 💍



This will be Kim’s 4th marriage and the first for Lewis.



Lewis said “Ive found my own person and I want to spend eternity with her” pic.twitter.com/Dzn1jyWnbx — UGO & The Big Steppers (@UGOOOTWEETS) April 25, 2026

Read more Are Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton Really Dating? Photography Agencies Reportedly Prove Their Romance Is Staged Are Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton Really Dating? Photography Agencies Reportedly Prove Their Romance Is Staged

Kim Kardashian And Lewis Hamilton House Hunt Marks 'Next Level'

The suggestion that Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are preparing to buy a property together is being presented by those close to them as a clear sign of intent rather than a casual whim. One insider told Heat the couple has been exploring potential homes along the California coast, noting that 'they've been looking at places in Malibu, Beverly Hills, and Santa Barbara.'

The source framed the move as partly practical. Hotels, even at the highest level, are no longer straightforward. 'Most couples would just book a weekend away together, but with their level of fame, every time they go to a hotel, they need to do a full-scale security sweep. It's like a presidential visit. It's much easier to have their own private bolthole,' the insider said.

Lewis Hamilton went from this……to opening doors for Kim and being comfortable with being seen.



I love that Kim Kardashian demands respect. You are either with her….or you leave her alone. He also posted and commented about her first. Setting the pace for the relationship pic.twitter.com/fqxc4Jx0Qc — lala (@laahlaah2023) April 20, 2026

If the account is accurate, Kardashian has been careful not to overpower the British driver as their relationship has escalated. 'Things have gotten really serious between them,' the source continued. 'Kim made a big effort not to come on too strong – she's let Lewis pursue her – she knows he's competitive and loves the thrill of the chase, and it's worked a charm.'

Their quietly developing romance has been punctuated by a series of public sightings. The pair first sparked rumours in January after being seen together at Kate Hudson's New Year's Eve party. In February, they were spotted arriving at Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds for what was described as a secret countryside escape, pulling the story out of the realm of idle gossip.

Kim Kardashian makes whirlwind trip to London, picks up Lewis Hamilton as romance heats up pic.twitter.com/cHSZdsWffH — zamohappy (@zamohappy) April 27, 2026

Speculation only intensified when Hamilton appeared in Japan with Kardashian's son Saint, 10, a move that signalled some level of integration with her family life, at least according to fans tracking their movements online. In early April, Hamilton then posted photos of Kardashian on Instagram during a trip to Tokyo, effectively making the relationship public. Days later, the two were photographed looking close at the Coachella music festival.

Private 'Love Nest' Seen As Rehearsal For Marriage

Behind those curated appearances, friends say the relationship has been considerably more intense. The pair have reportedly been indulging in a series of high-end mini-breaks. 'They've enjoyed a ton of romantic getaways in LA and out of town. They'll book the fanciest suite they can find and lock themselves up for sexy time, which has been a thrill for Kim because she loves the excitement,' the insider told Heat.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton made a low-key link-up in the desert at Coachella.



See more: https://t.co/3LyGQREaHn pic.twitter.com/BX8jw6dft2 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 13, 2026

The same source suggested that the proposed home purchase is being viewed as a dress rehearsal for something more formal. 'They're both keen to take things to the next level, and buying a house makes total sense, because it's basically a rehearsal for being married. They both need somewhere where they can be themselves with no distractions.'

In private, Hamilton has allegedly been even more forthright. 'Kim's got Lewis in the palm of her hand – he's even said he's going to marry her,' the insider claimed. Kardashian, for her part, is said to be deliberately underplaying it. 'Kim is very excited, but she's trying to play her cards close to her chest, so she just laughs it off when he talks about marriage. But it's no secret she thinks he's the real deal.'

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton enjoy kiss on romantic surf pic.twitter.com/c42dAkiEkf — The Sun (@TheSun) April 21, 2026

None of these claims has been confirmed by representatives for either Kim Kardashian or Lewis Hamilton, and no purchase has been formally announced, so all such talk of property deals and marriage plans should be treated with caution.

What is not in dispute is that the two have known each other for years. They were first photographed together in 2015 at the GQ Men of the Year Awards, then both were in relationships with other high-profile partners, Kanye West and Nicole Scherzinger. Hamilton has since remained adjacent to the Kardashian orbit, forming a friendship with Kris Jenner, who was seen supporting him at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2018 and 2019.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian out in LA. pic.twitter.com/3r7ekvIojL — deni (@fiagirly) April 15, 2026

Now, according to the source, the dynamic has shifted decisively. 'Lewis is just basking in the Kardashian bubble. He's loving how it's all going. The whole family are cheering the relationship on. They've told Kim how great it is that she's found someone who she's so compatible with. Kris is itching to get Lewis onto the TV show and he's on board with that – so that's another big tick in his favour.'

The same insider insists Hamilton is eager to tie himself more closely to Los Angeles life. 'Lewis is excited to show his commitment by putting down some roots with Kim in LA. They're viewing places together and are hoping to have somewhere fairly soon. They're both crazy about each other.'

🚨 Things appear to be very serious between Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton because TMZ has learned the two were on vacation together in Arizona over the weekend. 👀 https://t.co/AlBbjJ5QQJ pic.twitter.com/dRgG8qjo5k — TMZ (@TMZ) March 1, 2026

IBTimes UK has reached out to Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's reps for comments.