The second round of the NBA playoffs has started with eight teams remaining. If the outcome of the first round is any indication, it is clear that all teams that have advanced have a shot at winning the 2026 title.

However, one series that most will be keeping their eyes on is the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers series. The defending champion Thunder are coming off a dominant sweep of the Phoenix Suns, unsurprisingly making them the odds-on favourite to get past the Purple and Gold as well.

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In their upcoming series alone, OKC is a -1550 favourite to prevail over LA. The Lakers are given a +950 chance, not exactly comforting odds shared by Circa Sports. It would be good to note that unlike other sportsbooks, they offer yes/no prices on each team to win.

Looking beyond their second-round clash with the Lakers, OKC is also the heavy favourite to win it all. They are listed at -150 based on Circa Sports model, with the San Antonio Spurs next at +350.

The New York Knicks are third at +875, while the Detroit Pistons follow at +1600. For a complete breakdown, the full list of futures can be found here.

Lakers Face Uphill Battle as Thunder Seek Title-Repeat

For the Lakers, it doesn't help that Luka Doncic remains on the sidelines. The Slovenian guard continues to recover from a hamstring strain, an injury that has sidelined him for about a month now.

However, LA can still call on LeBron James to lead the way. LBJ has been carrying the load for the Purple and Gold, as was clear when the Lakers won over the Houston Rockets in their first-round matchup.

But at 41, some critics feel that carrying the Lakers on his shoulders would be too much – especially against the Thunder. NBA legend Paul Pierce is one of them, even boldly predicting that OKC will sweep LA as well.

'You're asking LeBron again at 41. He's going to log a lot of minutes, and he's going to be on the ball a lot more than when Luka is out there. It's just going to be difficult. I don't think the Lakers get a game,' Pierce said on the No Fouls Given show.

Paul Pierce says he don’t see Lakers winning one game vs OKC:



“I don’t see the Lakers hanging with this group. They’re used to playing without Jalen Willams, you know what I’m saying? Then you’re asking LeBron again at 41. He’s going to log a lot of minutes and he’s going to be… https://t.co/baO1TMxhau pic.twitter.com/MxakM3AGaD — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) May 4, 2026

It would be good to note that the Thunder will also be missing a key player in Jalen Williams. The All-Star player missed the last two games of the first-round series against Phoenix. However, Pierce added that this hardly dents the Thunder's chances against the Lakers.

'They [OKC] are used to playing without Jalen Williams, you know what I'm saying?' the Boston Celtics legend stated.

Thunder NBA title Odds Fueled by Elite Defense and Playoff Consistency

While the odds may not favour them, Lakers coach J.J. Reddick needs to figure out how to keep in step with the defending NBA champions. This early, he has an inkling of what to expect once the Western Conference semi-finals get underway.

Reddick stressed that for the Lakers to be competitive, they need to take care of the ball and tone down their turnovers. Also, he is aware that they need to be ready for the punishing defence OKC employs, something he admits is remarkable.

'You're talking about a team that is top five in every category that's disruptive -based. Steals, blocks, turnovers forced, all that stuff. And they don't foul. They somehow do all of that without fouling, which is one of the most remarkable things, I think, in NBA history,' Reddick said.

In the regular season, the Thunder also dominated the Lakers and won all four games convincingly. Could this be a glimpse of what will happen once their Western Conference semifinals clash starts?

The Thunder host the Lakers on Monday, 5 May, at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time.