A report claims that the Golden State Warriors pursued Kawhi Leonard and offered the Los Angeles Clippers an enticing trade package.

The Dubs eliminated Leonard and the Clippers from the playoffs in one of the most thrilling comeback wins this postseason. However, that wasn't what Golden State had planned, as the team had hoped to acquire Leonard even before the Play-In tournament.

According to NBA insider and ESPN senior writer Ramona Shelburne, the Warriors are seemingly eager to maximize the remaining championship window of their veteran dynasty. She revealed that the Dubs quietly made a late push to acquire the two-time Finals MVP.

The Clippers Said No

Shelburne noted that the Warriors front office initiated aggressive internal discussions and eventually made contact with the Clippers organisation. Golden State was prepared to move a significant haul of assets to entice their division rivals.

The trade proposal reportedly included a couple of draft assets and a combination of 'valuable' rotation pieces. Despite the substantial nature of the offer, the negotiations were reportedly short-lived.

Shelburn emphasized that Clippers owner Steve Ballmer immediately declined to discuss the trade any further. 'The Warriors had called about (Kawhi's) availability a handful of times over the years and been quickly rebuffed,' Shelburne wrote via ESPN.

'The Clippers hadn't given much oxygen to the Warriors' pursuit. But they hadn't given an outright rejection, either, and it gave the Warriors hope they might be able to hit one more big shot in an era defined by them. The Clippers brass brought the idea up top to Governor Steve Ballmer for discussion. By morning the Warriors had their answer. It was a no.'

Kawhi's Future With the Clippers

As it stands, Leonard is now approaching the final year of his current contract with the Clippers. Following the devastating loss to the Warriors in Play-In, the media understandably quizzed Clippers head coach Ty Lue for updates on Leonard's future.

Admittedly, Lue still has no idea about what lies ahead. For now, Lue pointed out that the team would try to process their playoff exit and reflect on their shortcomings this season.

'I haven't had a chance to think about that after that tough loss. I love the group that we have,' Lue said, via Clippers reporter Farbod Esnaashari. '... Everything is just so fast this season, couldn't really stop and take time to implement what you want to implement.'

It's no surprise that a big-market franchise like the Warriors could be yearning to add a seasoned MVP-caliber player like Leonard. The Dubs are well aware that they are not getting any younger and Leonard, on the other hand, proved that his value as a player is still high.

Leonard led the Clippers to a remarkable 18-3 run in the second half of the season after a terrible start. With 'The Claw' leading the charge, the Clippers managed to finish the campaign with a winning record of 42-40 and qualify for this season's Play-In tournament. Unfortunately, the Clippers collapsed and ultimately fell short against the Warriors.

Despite being criticized over load management, Leonard demonstrated that he never fails to deliver whenever he's healthy. He finished the season averaging 27.9 points per outing on 50.5% field goal shooting, re-establishing his status as one of the league's premier scorers.