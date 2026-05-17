Tyson Fury, the British heavyweight boxing champion, has drawn renewed public attention following reports that his eldest daughter, Venezuela Fury, has married her fiancé Noah Price in a private ceremony on the Isle of Man.

The 16-year-old wed Price, an amateur boxer, on 16 May 2026 at the Royal Chapel of St John the Baptist. The ceremony was attended by close family members, including Tyson Fury and his wife Paris Fury, according to multiple reports.

Venezuela Fury is the eldest daughter of Tyson Fury, a former unified heavyweight world champion known for his fights against Wladimir Klitschko and Deontay Wilder. Outside boxing, Fury has appeared in documentaries and the Netflix series At Home with the Furys, which follows the family's day-to-day life.

Read more Boxing Champ Tyson Fury's 16-Year-Old Daughter Venezuela Fury Marries 19-Year-Old Noah Price in Lavish Wedding Boxing Champ Tyson Fury's 16-Year-Old Daughter Venezuela Fury Marries 19-Year-Old Noah Price in Lavish Wedding

Who Is Tyson Fury?

Tyson Fury is a British heavyweight boxer and former unified world champion. Known as 'The Gypsy King', he has held multiple heavyweight titles across different periods of his career and remains one of the most recognisable figures in the sport.

Fury first gained global attention in 2015 when he defeated Wladimir Klitschko in Düsseldorf to win the unified heavyweight titles. The victory ended Klitschko's long unbeaten run and established Fury at the top of the division.

Following the win, Fury stepped away from boxing for an extended period before returning in 2018. His comeback led to a major rivalry with Deontay Wilder, with the pair meeting three times between 2018 and 2021.

Fury won the WBC heavyweight title in their second fight and secured a stoppage victory in the trilogy bout, reinforcing his position at elite level. The fights were widely viewed as defining moments in modern heavyweight boxing due to their scale and global audience reach.

Across his career, Fury has held multiple world titles and remains active in the heavyweight division. He continues to be associated with major boxing events and is based in the UK with his wife Paris Fury and their children.

Marriage at 16 in the Isle of Man

The marriage has drawn attention due to Venezuela Fury's age. At 16, she is legally permitted to marry in the Isle of Man with parental consent. The legal framework differs from England and Wales, where the minimum marriage age is 18.

The couple reportedly became engaged in September 2025 during Venezuela's 16th birthday celebrations. Reports describe Noah Price as an amateur boxer who had been in a long-term relationship with Venezuela Fury prior to the wedding.

Wedding Ceremony and Family Attendance

Reports state that Tyson Fury walked his daughter down the aisle during the ceremony. Paris Fury also attended, alongside close family members.

Venezuela Fury wore a white lace fishtail wedding dress with a long train. She paired the outfit with white Crocs, a detail previously associated with her personal style choices.

The ceremony included a large bridal party, with multiple bridesmaids in attendance, including younger relatives. The event was held in a private chapel setting with restricted access.

The wedding is also reported to have been filmed for the family's Netflix series At Home with the Furys, according to entertainment and sports reporting.